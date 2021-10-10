Cecil County’s Office of Economic Development Introduces Online Sales & Telework Grant Round 2
ELKTON, MD — The Cecil County Office of Economic Development (CCOED) announced that beginning Monday, October 11, it will be accepting applications for the County’s Online Sales & Telework Grant Round 2. Cecil County received $85,136 from the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority Fund to help local businesses establish or expand online sales and telework. The amount of individual grant awards will be determined by the total number of qualified applicants.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0