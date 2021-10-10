CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 1,115 new cases

BBC
 7 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...

www.bbc.com

Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,143 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% […]
OHIO STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State reining in childhood infections; 5,725 additional cases, 82 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,725 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total in a week. The seven-day total 32,277 cases calculates to a daily average of 4,611 cases per day, down 7% from a week ago, and up 7% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1,502,124 infections statewide. Childhood Infections An updated weekly report on coronavirus ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 493 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 493 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 356 are confirmed cases and 137 are probable cases. The one new death happened this month and was a person 65 years or older. There have been 8,550 total hospitalizations and 126,989 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,232. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4,485 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,485 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing state totals to 1,506,609 known cases since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Covid-19: Golden age for new vaccines, and UK cases remain high

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. The number of new UK coronavirus cases has been rising in recent days, with a further 43,423 daily infections recorded on Saturday. After falling at the end of July, the average number of daily confirmed cases climbed and fell a number of times during August and early September. The average has been rising once again in the last week. Meanwhile, the recent spikes have been driven by the Delta variant, which spreads faster than the previously most common Kent variant (now named Alpha).
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Deaths Near 58,000 As Hospitalizations Drop

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Nearly 58,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. The report listed 57,859 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 56,667 in a report issued last week. Lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred. While the death toll has increased, the state has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and the first half of October. The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that 2,938 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Friday, a 24 percent drop from a week earlier. The number cited by the hospital association was lower than a total posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. That total showed 3,257 people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19. Regardless, the numbers reflect significant decreases in hospitalizations since summer, as the state hit a peak of more than 17,000 people hospitalized in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

The Latest: Pennsylvania virus cases rise among vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The proportion of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents has risen sharply in the past month, although the shot remains broadly protective. That’s according to new statewide health data. The latest Department of Health statistics on so-called “breakthrough” infections show from Sept. 5 to Oct....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Covid cases near peak of second wave as schoolchildren fuel rise

Covid infection levels in England are getting close to the peak seen at the height of the second wave and are mostly being driven by rates among schoolchildren.Overall, one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 9, up from one in 70 the previous week.One in 60 is the equivalent of about 890,000 people. At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 was estimated to have coronavirusAround one in 10 students from school Year 7 to 11 had coronavirus in the week to 9 October, according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.

