Watch Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham Perform “Darling” on SNL

By Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, performing “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” and “Darling” from their recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Lindsey Buckingham joined Halsey on guitar for the latter song. (Buckingham also appears on the album version of the track). The sci-fi aesthetic of Halsey’s “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” performance was thanks to French filmmaker Michel Gondry, who served as creative director for the segment. Last night’s episode was hosted by Kim Kardashian West. Watch Halsey’s performances below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

