Watch Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham Perform “Darling” on SNL
Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, performing “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” and “Darling” from their recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Lindsey Buckingham joined Halsey on guitar for the latter song. (Buckingham also appears on the album version of the track). The sci-fi aesthetic of Halsey’s “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” performance was thanks to French filmmaker Michel Gondry, who served as creative director for the segment. Last night’s episode was hosted by Kim Kardashian West. Watch Halsey’s performances below.pitchfork.com
