Watch Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham Perform “Darling” on SNL

Halsey is getting real about their postpartum body after their Saturday Night Live performances on October 9. The artist took to Instagram on Monday, October 11, to get candid about the way they looked on stage versus reality. “The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” Halsey said in a lengthy Instagram post. “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO