A 21-year-old man is in critical condition — and may be felony charges — after he was shot while driving in North Center early Wednesday. The man was driving when someone fired shots at him from a white Audi SUV at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Montrose Avenue around 1:50 a.m., police said. One round struck him in the neck, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle, according to police. He plowed the car into a tree, over a parking meter pay box, and into the door of Lou Malnati’s, 4340 North Lincoln.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO