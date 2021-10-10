CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create Social Media Guidelines Against Online Hate And Harassment

By Samjah Iman
 7 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Sephora takes a stand against online hate and harassment by becoming the first major retailer to publicly disclose social media guidelines that speak against these issues.  On World Mental Health Day, the beauty brand debuted Sephora’s “Hearts, Not Hate” guidelines to advocate for making social media a safe, judgement-free space for all.

One of Sephora’s popular brand founders, Selena Gomez (Founder & Creator of Rare Beauty) is on board with the guidelines.  “Online harassment can negatively affect your mental health, which is why I’m joining Sephora to help combat this issue.  I’m passionate about making our social spaces a safer and more welcoming place for everyone.”, said the actress/singer.

Created with anti-harassment organization, Hollaback! , the promises of the Sephora’s “Hearts, Not Hate,” guidelines include their commitment to uplift beauty by using kind words, encouraging others to continue to take beauty risks, and support inclusion.  They also pledge to be an ally by addressing questions and misconceptions without judgment, and they plan to call out hate by carefully moderating comments made by their social media community.

Online hate and harassment is a major issue that is affecting millions of people.  We are impressed with Sephora’s initiative to combat this problem, and we hope that other major brands follow suit.

For more information on Sephora’s “Hearts, Not Hate” guidelines, visit www.sephora.com/heartsnothate .

