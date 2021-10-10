CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo | Check out the judges’ scorecards from Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

By Adam D Martin
 7 days ago
Following their epic war on Saturday night, check out the judges’ scorecards from the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy match. Fury and Wilder went back-and-forth for nearly the full 12 rounds in an epic heavyweight title fight for the ages. Wilder started off the fight strong, then Fury took over and knocked Wilder down. But Wilder bounced back with two knockdowns of his own and appeared to be in the lead. Then, Fury started taking over again and eventually put Wilder away in the 11th round. It was an absolutely phenomenal fight while it lasted, and fortunately, the judges were not needed as the fans were treated to a knockout instead. Considering the first fight ended in a split draw, the fans were thankful the judges didn’t come into play.

