These Are the Cheapest and Most Expensive States for Running a Business in 2021

By Tom Huddleston Jr., CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning your own business is always a challenge. It might be slightly easier in the Lone Star State. According to a new study from enterprise cloud software platform Approve.com, Texas is the country's least expensive state for running a business. The study weighed factors like average annual wage, top corporate income tax rate, and average prices for utilities like electricity and internet. The study included the District of Columbia, but omitted Alaska and Hawaii due to "unavailable data."

