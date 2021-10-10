Girls’ Soccer: Coe-Brown 1, Merrimack Valley 0

Key players: Coe-Brown – Somer Loto (midfield), Jennifer Noni (forward), Sami Ball (defense), Lily Veneroni and Alex Elliot (combined for the shutout in goal) Highlights: A scoreless first half played out deep into the second half when a Coe-Brown corner kick resulted in an own goal off a Merrimack Valley player with five minutes left in the game. The Bears’ defense and goalkeeping saw pressure from the Pride, but kept their cool and closed out the win.