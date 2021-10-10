CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Humid Weather For Runners, Possible Storms Monday.

22 hours ago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA partly sunny, breezy and hot Sunday. Marathon runners begin with a 68° temp and it climbs to 78° by noon. Southwest wind of 15-25 mph and rather humid conditions. In addition, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. Not your ideal Chicago Marathon weather.

Chicago, IL
#Chicago Weather#Chicago Marathon#Humid
