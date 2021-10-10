Kentucky No. 9 in ESPN Power Rankings following LSU win
The new AP and Coaches Polls drop later today, setting up a potential top-ten showdown for first place in the SEC on Saturday. Georgia, currently No. 2, will almost assuredly take over the top spot following No. 1 Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M. After a statement win over LSU, Kentucky is primed for a significant jump as well. Last night, CBS Sports put the Cats eighth in their Top 25. Even later last night, ESPN followed suit, bumping Kentucky from No. 13 to No. 9 in its Power Rankings.
“It is the cardinal rule of Kentucky football under Mark Stoops: If they can’t stop you from running the football, keep running the football,” Bill Connelly wrote. “LSU couldn’t stop the run game, so the Wildcats rushed 45 times for 330 yards — 212 in the second half — and pulled away from the Tigers 42-21. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Kavosiey Smoke accounted for 251 of those yards, as LSU just had no answer for UK’s physicality and general meanness. The Wildcats’ defense made four fourth-down stops and sacked LSU’s Max Johnson four times, and Kentucky is now 6-0 for the first time since 1950.”
Unbelievable. Both polls come out around lunch. Check out the current AP Top 25 below with this weekend’s results and make your predictions on where the Cats will land.
Current AP Poll and Week 6 results
- Alabama (5-1): LOST to Texas A&M, 41-38
- Georgia (6-0): WON vs. No. 18 Auburn 34-10
- Iowa (6-0): WON vs. No. 4 Penn State, 23-20
- Penn State (5-1): LOST to No. 3 Iowa, 23-20
- Cincinnati (5-0): WON vs. Temple, 52-3
- Oklahoma (6-0): WON vs. No. 21 Texas 55-48
- Ohio State (5-1): WON vs. Maryland 66-17
- Oregon (4-1): DNP
- Michigan (6-0): WON vs. Nebraska 32-29
- BYU (5-1): LOST to Boise State 26-17
- Michigan State (6-0): WON vs. Rutgers 31-13
- Oklahoma State (5-0): DNP
- Arkansas (4-2): LOST to No. 17 Ole Miss 52-51
- Notre Dame (5-1): WON vs. Virginia Tech 32-29
- Coastal Carolina (6-0): WON vs. Arkansas State, 52-20
- Kentucky (6-0): WON vs. LSU, 42-21
- Ole Miss (4-1): WON vs. No. 13 Arkansas 52-51
- Auburn (4-2): LOST to No. 2 Georgia 34-10
- Wake Forest (6-0): WON vs. Syracuse 40-37
- Florida (4-2): WON vs. Vanderbilt 42-0
- Texas (4-2): LOST to No. 6 Oklahoma 55-48
- Arizona State (5-1): WON vs. Stanford 28-10
- NC State (4-1): DNP
- SMU (6-0): WON vs. Navy 31-24
- San Diego State (5-0): WON vs. New Mexico 31-7
