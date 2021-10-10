CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

SCHP: Pedestrian struck by two cars in Moncks Corner Saturday night

By Dianté Gibbs
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Dac_0cMs1aQz00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are reporting a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that was hit by two cars Saturday night in Moncks Corner.

SCHP says that the accident happened at 10:50 P.M. on SC-6, also known as West Main Street, near Old Whitesville Road.

According to reports, a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west on SC-6 when it hit a pedestrian walking in the westbound lanes of the roadway near the intersection at Old Whitesville Road.

The collision sent the pedestrian into the eastbound lane before being hit by another vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Troopers report that the pedestrian was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center in Moncks Corner, and was pronounced dead due to fatal injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was wearing a seatbelt, suffering no injuries and there were no passengers in the vehicle. Troopers say that there was one passenger with the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe; both suffered no injuries and were wearing seatbelts.

The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.

