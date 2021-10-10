NFL Week 5 Injury Report: Key running backs, wide receivers among many Sunday questions

The injuries are starting to pile up with the season now essentially a month old, and there are a multitude of prominent names among this week's walking wounded. The news is naturally brighter for some more than others, although there is at least certainty on the non-availability of several stars, which has given Fantasy managers time to formulate contingency plans. Some players still have their status in limbo as kickoffs approach, however, so let's check into the latest as of early Sunday morning: