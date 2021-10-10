CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 NFL picks: Can the Bengals upset the Packers?

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a tough week, so I’d like to accentuate the positive. It won’t take long. We bulls-eyed Seattle’s outright win as a road ‘dog at San Fran to make us 4-0 this season on Upset of the Week picks! (Cue applause). And hit on a second upset pick with Ravens winning in Denver. The problem? I made five upset picks in all — which is a tad crazy — meaning I missed on three. The point spreads were beating me up even on a few games I got right. The good news? I had a much better week than Urban Meyer. OK, deep breath. Exhale. Move on. Rally time! [Note: Thursday night pick was @Seahawks (+2 1/2) over Rams, 30-27.]

