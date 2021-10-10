CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Signing anticipated

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Johnson is expected to sign a contract with Colorado, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The signing could come as soon as Sunday but may not be officially announced until Monday. Johnson was part of the Avalanche's training camp, working under a professional tryout agreement. He appeared in five...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $750,000 deal Sunday per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Johnson was previously with the team on a professional tryout contract. Johnson likely stands as a seventh defenseman and/or a waiver candidate later in the year, especially on a team as deep as...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jack Johnson Placed In COVID Protocol

While Colorado will have head coach Jared Bednar back behind the bench tonight, they will be down a defenseman as Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports that Jack Johnson has been placed in COVID protocol. He’s presently asymptomatic but will be out indefinitely. The team has confirmed (Twitter link) that Johnson is in the protocol.
NHL
Colorado State
Denver Post

Jack Johnson joins Nathan MacKinnon in Avalanche COVID-protocol absence

The Avalanche will be without six players in Saturday night’s game against the visiting St. Louis Blues. Defenseman Jack Johnson became the fourth loss in the opening week of the season when the team announced he has joined star center Nathan MacKinnon in COVID protocol. Forwards Gabe Landeskog (suspension) and Valeri Nichushkin (upper-body injury) are also unavailable against the Blues.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight — including projected lineups, milestones and notable games to watch

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy an alternate for road games, while Alex DeBrincat will wear the “A” during home ...
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Nature of injury disclosed

Kaut has sustained a leg injury, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Kaut suffered what had been reported as an undisclosed injury Sunday. The forward did not practice Monday and will miss that night's game against the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Resumes skating

Kaut (leg) skated Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kaut suffered a leg injury during Sunday's practice, but it evidently wasn't overly serious. The 22-year-old forward may not play in Tuesday night's preseason game versus Vegas, but he should be back in action sooner rather than later.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Makes preseason debut

MacKinnon had two assists, one shot on goal and two hits over 17:10 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 preseason loss to Vegas. MacKinnon stepped onto the preseason ice for the first time in 2021. There will be two more opportunities for MacKinnon -- Thursday in Dallas and Saturday at home against the Stars -- to prepare for Opening Night next Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
NHL
Ice Hockey
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jordan Gross: Lands on waivers

Gross was waived by the Avalanche on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Gross tallied three assists in seven appearances with the Coyotes last season. He'll likely spend most of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors but could be used as an injury replacement with the big club at some point this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Facing expectations

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar needs "a bounce-back year" from Compher, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Compher spent last season playing a variety of roles, sometimes getting minimal minutes on the third or fourth lines, as Bednar tried to get the five-year veteran going. He had a breakout campaign in 2018-19, when he pocketed 16 goals and registered 32 points, both career highs. Since then, Compher has not achieved a level of consistency, something not lost on the player. "I've had success in this league in different spurts, but consistency is key," Compher said. "I think as a player in this league, the more consistent you are, the better you can help your team and you're going to be able to consistently make an impact." Compher will be positioned to establish that consistency this season; the winger is expected to start the season on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Dylan Sikura: Sent packing for now

Sikura was waived by Colorado on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Nows reports. Sikura's played a smattering of games over the course of four NHL seasons, including a six-game stint with the Golden Knights last year. He scored twice while averaging 10:15 of ice time. Sikura is likely to be assigned to AHL Colorado if he passes unclaimed through waivers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Waived by Colorado

The Avalanche waived Sherwood on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Sherwood appeared in 16 games for Colorado last season, dishing out three assists while averaging 8:48 of ice time per game. If he clears waivers, the Avs will place him at AHL Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ditches non-contact sweater

Per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Makar (undisclosed) wore a regular jersey during Sunday's practice, indicating he's been cleared for contact. Makar was limited to non-contact drills prior to Sunday's practice, but it appears as though the electrifying blueliner is no longer dealing with those restrictions. Makar racked up eight goals and 44 points through 44 games last campaign and should be one of the first defenders off the board in this year's fantasy drafts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Draws start Monday

Kuemper will patrol the crease in Monday's preseason tilt with the Wild. Kuemper will likely see a majority of the action in Monday's contest. The 31-year-old is expected to enter the 2021-22 campaign as Colorado's No. 1 goaltender ahead of Pavel Francouz.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Hits the waiver wire

Megna was waived by the Avalanche on Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Megna drew into seven games with Colorado last season, picking up two helpers while averaging 10:15 of ice time per contest. The 31-year-old blueliner will probably get into a few games with the big club in 2021-22, but he'll likely spend most of the campaign in the minors.
NHL

