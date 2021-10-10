Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Signing anticipated

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar needs "a bounce-back year" from Compher, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Compher spent last season playing a variety of roles, sometimes getting minimal minutes on the third or fourth lines, as Bednar tried to get the five-year veteran going. He had a breakout campaign in 2018-19, when he pocketed 16 goals and registered 32 points, both career highs. Since then, Compher has not achieved a level of consistency, something not lost on the player. "I've had success in this league in different spurts, but consistency is key," Compher said. "I think as a player in this league, the more consistent you are, the better you can help your team and you're going to be able to consistently make an impact." Compher will be positioned to establish that consistency this season; the winger is expected to start the season on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO