Jefferson County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson; Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Milwaukee, northeastern Walworth, Racine, Waukesha, southwestern Washington, northeastern Jefferson and northwestern Kenosha Counties through 915 AM CDT At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Johnson Creek to North Prairie to 6 miles north of Lake Geneva. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Greendale, Pewaukee, Sussex, Hartland, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, Delafield, Jackson, Elm Grove and Union Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
