Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson; Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Milwaukee, northeastern Walworth, Racine, Waukesha, southwestern Washington, northeastern Jefferson and northwestern Kenosha Counties through 915 AM CDT At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Johnson Creek to North Prairie to 6 miles north of Lake Geneva. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Greendale, Pewaukee, Sussex, Hartland, Hales Corners, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, Delafield, Jackson, Elm Grove and Union Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH