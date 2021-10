The 17 turn, 2.28 mile road course, the Charlotte ROVAL, hosted the CUP and XFINITY Series Playoffs’ cut races which determined the drivers advancing to their respective Round of 8 lineups. Kyle Larson won Sunday‘s Bank of America Roval 400 for his seventh victory this season but it was not an easy task. His Camaro was losing voltage and he was close to getting eliminated from the CUP Playoffs. The #5 crew changed the battery and also the alternator belt under caution to keep him on the lead lap. During Stage 3 he made his way to the front. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO