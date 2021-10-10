CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots notebook: New England's offensive line in shambles leading into Week 5 contest vs. Texans

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself scratching your head and wondering who is blocking in front of Mac Jones on Sunday against the Texans, you're not alone. The Patriots offensive line has gone through the ringer this week and will now need to replace four of its five starting linemen for their Week 5 matchup in Houston. Center David Andrews will be the only remaining Week 1 starter that is healthy enough to suit up for New England, while left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Mike Onwenu, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Trent Brown are all sidelined.

