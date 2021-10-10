Saints vs. Washington odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 5 NFL predictions, bets
The New Orleans Saints suffered a surprising 27-21 setback at home against the New York Giants last week. Now the Saints will look to avoid losing two straight when they travel to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Washington, meanwhile, will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after securing a thrilling come from behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.www.cbssports.com
