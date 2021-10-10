Baby food sold only at Walmart has been recalled after testing found too much arsenic
The amount of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic in Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal caused the manufacturer to recall three lots that have been sold since April 5. Maple Island made the recall, but Parent’s Choice is a Walmart store brand. Walmart yanked the cereal from shelves and, the Maple Island-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, has put a block on the product for its online and brick-and-mortar checkouts.www.fresnobee.com
