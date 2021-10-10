CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Charlotte playoff race

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone who's asking, "What channel is the NASCAR race on today?" the answer is one viewers will see often in the coming weeks. The channel for Sunday's Cup Series playoff race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400, is NBC. The NBC family of networks is airing all of the remaining Cup Series races in 2021, and NBC will show Sunday's race — the final race in the Round of 12 — from Charlotte Motor Speedway's road course.

