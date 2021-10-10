Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Sanilac and southeastern Huron Counties through 1000 AM EDT At 927 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ubly to 6 miles west of Forestville to near Sandusky. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Carsonville around 935 AM EDT. Forestville and Applegate around 940 AM EDT. Port Sanilac around 950 AM EDT. Harbor Beach around 955 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Parisville, McGregor, White Rock, Rapson, Tyre, Ruth, Palms, Watertown, Helena and Forester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH