Johnston County, NC

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 08:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neuse River At Smithfield. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 15.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 14.6 Sun 8 am EDT 10.5 6.7 6.3 5.9

IN THIS ARTICLE
