Orange County, FL

Death investigation underway after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 3000 Old Winter Garden Road at 2:30 a.m. in reference to multiple shots fired.

According to deputies, a man in his 30s was found in the parking lot of Liquor Master. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

A second victim, a male in his 30s, was also shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it is available.

