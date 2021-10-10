CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Clean energy, wild salmon both critical for the future of the Columbia Basin

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Brown is governor of Oregon. Penney is chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. Hamilton is executive director of the Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association. Together, we represent the leadership of the state of Oregon, the Nez Perce Tribe and the Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association. For years, we have worked alongside the other stakeholders of the Columbia Basin to find a path forward that ensures the long-term economic and ecological health of our region.

