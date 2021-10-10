Opinion: Clean energy, wild salmon both critical for the future of the Columbia Basin

The Columbia Basin Project (CBP) is nation's second-largest U.S. Bureau of Reclamation irrigation project. At 670,000 acres under irrigation as of 2021, the project is still unfinished, as more than 1,095,000 acres are eligible to receive water in the project area, which covers parts of Adams, Douglas, Franklin, Lincoln, Grant, and Walla Walla counties in Eastern Washington. A multipurpose irrigation, power, and flood-control project, the CBP had many firsts in its design and construction, which began in 1945. Prior to the CBP, the 12,700-square-mile Columbia Plateau, also known as the Columbia Basin, was sparsely populated, had very little farming development, and was a "great expanse of sagebrush land extending as far as the eye can see" (Condensed Fact Sheet, 1952). The CBP transformed the plateau into one of the most productive agricultural areas in Washington.

