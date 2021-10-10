CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA games might be getting rebranded with a new name next year

By Neil Soutter
game-debate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FIFA series might be one of the most popular and recognisable game franchises of all time, thanks to its high profile partnership with the official FIFA brand and major popularity of the sport. However, it seems like EA might be rebranding their game series next year and branch away from the FIFA name.

www.game-debate.com

whathifi.com

Get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 for as little as £85 at Game

Looking for a cheap deal on a next-gen console? You're in luck – Game has unveiled an awesome Xbox Series S bundle deal that includes a console, controller and FIFA 22 for only £249.99. The Xbox Series S goes for that on its own, so you're essentially getting a FIFA...
FIFA
GamesRadar+

FIFA 23 may be given an entirely new name

EA has surprisingly announced that it’s considering a new name for the FIFA series. The move comes mere days after rival Konami launched eFootball 2022 (below) in place of its long-standing Pro Evolution Soccer franchise – to furious social media feedback and disastrous reviews. EA’s statement came as part of...
UEFA
dotesports.com

EA is exploring possible FIFA rebrand

The soccer video game franchise FIFA might have a different name in the future, EA revealed today in a press release. EA is reviewing the naming rights agreement with FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, and is exploring the idea of renaming the EA Sports soccer games. The agreement with FIFA is separate from all of EA’s official partnerships and licenses across the soccer world.
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 on PS4 Review: The BEST we can get without going next-gen

Yes, the new FIFA game is here, and if you haven't already played it or are wary about shelling out £60 / $60 for it, hopefully, we can help. We were really looking forward to getting FIFA 22 on the next-gen consoles, but unfortunately, the lack of availability of those consoles scuppered that dream for many.
FIFA
psu.com

EA Reveals The FIFA Brand Could Be Dropped In Favour Of A New Name

The FIFA brand has been a mainstay of publisher Electronic Arts since the 90s, but the company is apparently exploring the option of ditching it in favour of something fresh. That’s according to a new press release distributed by the publishing behemoth overnight, which confirms it is ‘reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA.’ Here’s the full statement:
FIFA
chatsports.com

FIFA 22: Who are the worst teams to play with in the new game?

There are a lot of new one-star teams in FIFA 22 thanks to the addition of the Indian Super League. Want a challenge in FIFA 22 Career Mode? Looking to give one-star teams a try in Online Seasons? Just want to have fun with your mates using terrible teams?. At...
FIFA
pushsquare.com

EA Sports' Future FIFA Games Might Not Be Called FIFA

Electronic Arts is reviewing its licensing agreement with FIFA that lets it use the brand for its ultra-popular football games. FIFA, or Federation Internationale de Football Association, is the organisation that governs global football (or soccer, if you want), and it's also been the name of EA Sports' annual series for decades. Now, following the successful release of FIFA 22, the publisher is considering a rebrand.
FIFA
trueachievements.com

mspoweruser.com

FIFA 22 could be the last FIFA game

With EA’s licencing agreement with Federation Internationale de Football Association drawing to a close, it appears possible that FIFA 22 could be EA’s last FIFA branded game. “As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” EA announced in a statement after...
FIFA
Gamespot

EA Says It Could Drop FIFA Name From Future Games

Electronic Arts has said it might end its partnership with FIFA for its future football games. EA Sports GM Cam Weber said in a blog post that EA is "exploring" the possibility of renaming its FIFA series as part of its rights agreement negotiations with FIFA. Weber said EA is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
gamingideology.com

Change the name of the electronic game “FIFA”

The American company “Electronic Arts” intends to “change the name” of the famous football video game “FIFA”, announced Thursday, explaining that it is studying with the International Game Federation (FIFA) to “modify” the agreement relating to the naming of rights to this successful series. “In the future, we are studying...
FIFA
pocketnow.com

EA might drop ‘FIFA’ title from forthcoming games

Electronic Art’s FIFA game is one of the most popular games around the world. Its EA FIFA 22 recently became available on October 1 and has become one of the most downloaded games of October. Now, EA is considering some serious makeover for the game. According to an official report...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportspromedia.com

EA Sports ‘exploring’ FIFA video game name change

Name change would not affect EA Sports’ licensing partnerships with Uefa and the Premier League. Gaming giant has more than 300 rights agreements with soccer leagues and teams. Fifa’s 2020 accounts showed that 60% of its US$267m annual revenue came from selling licensing rights. Video game giant EA Sports is...
UEFA
cogconnected.com

dexerto.com

New FIFA name potentially revealed by trademarks after rebranding confirmation

EA SPORTS have filed a new trademark application that could point towards what FIFA games will be called in the future, after the company confirmed they are exploring the idea of rebranding the franchise. In a press release on October 7, EA SPORTS confirmed that they were “exploring the idea...
FIFA
gamingbolt.com

NME

vg247.com

42 new names for FIFA that EA can use free of charge

EA Sports FC is being mooted as the potential new name for FIFA, EA's football game juggernaut. As names go, it's fine, but it's a bit dull, no? It probably took some marketing execs a month to workshop, but it's about as generic as names get. So, seeing as we...
FIFA

