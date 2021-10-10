FIFA games might be getting rebranded with a new name next year

A new player in the world of achievements is coming to town. Epic is finally rolling out, in full, an achievement system for the Epic Games Store next week. In July last year, Epic rolled out a very basic achievement system for the Epic Games Store launcher that was limited to a few games, including Ark: Survival Evolved. Now, Epic Achievements will be coming to more games on the platform and will allow players to collect achievements and XP. According to Epic, Epic Achievements will be coming to "Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, Alan Wake Remastered, and more" next week, with more titles receiving support later in the year. Games that currently support achievements will have a new achievements detail page where you can see and track your progress.

