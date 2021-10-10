Explore Cole Buxton's Intarsia Knit Collection
Fall is upon us, and as the temperature dips, Cole Buxton expands its luxe sportswear essentials lineup with the Intarsia Knit collection. In the age of silent streetwear, brands are knuckling down and drawing their focus back to the foundations of fashion and tailoring – fabrication and silhouette. These elements are the design core at the heart of the world's greatest fashion houses and the tools utilized by designers to create timeless products.www.highsnobiety.com
