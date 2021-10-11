CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-Year-Old Charged With Fatally Shooting Mother At Staten Island Home

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OI4qG_0cMrLWbd00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after the shooting death of his mother at their Staten Island home.

Police said the teen’s father was also wounded, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday.

According to authorities, Adnan Pelinkovic got into some kind of dispute with his parents at their home on Burbank Avenue in the New Dorp section Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The teen’s father, identified as Enver Pelinkovic, 54, was found with a cut on his chest, but he refused medical attention, according to police.

CBS2 was there as Adnan Pelinkovic was walked out of the 122nd Precinct earlier Sunday to be arraigned on several charges in criminal court, including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Staten Island district attorney’s criminal complaint, he allegedly told a detective “I shot at my dad” and “I did try to kill them,” CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Neighbors said the couple has four other children and that the son is the youngest and had stopped going to school several years ago.

“They had him tested for a lot of things, but he’s kind of, well, he’s very reclusive, extremely reclusive to the point where he even …. he’s home schooled. So that’s really the issue when everybody really likes them,” one person said. “I just feel really bad and the mother, the one that died, Minire, is the kindest, sweetest soul. She’s like a little gentle dove. You know, very quiet, soft spoken.”

“It’s very sad, you know. You know, dealing with a son that that can do something like that to his parents. And the only thing I could think of is that it’s a kind of mental illness,” neighbor John Bonanni added.

Adnan Pelinkovic was remanded without bail.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 10.

