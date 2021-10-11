CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead, 14 people are injured and three men are in custody after a mass shooting early Sunday morning near downtown St. Paul.

Dozens of gunshots erupted just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, just down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Police said multiple 911 callers “frantically begged for help” moments after the attack.

MORE: ‘Horrific’: Minnesota Officials React To Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar

A person close to the woman who died identified her as Marquisha Wiley , and described her as a “magnetic” young woman who was “bright, joyful and supportive.”

The other victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and are expected to survive. Good Samaritans worked with police to help victims while paramedics made it to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fwm1n_0cMrLRC000

(credit: CBS)

“I can only describe it as hellish,” St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said. “I think about the young woman who died. One minute she’s having a good time, the next minute she’s lying in her friends’ arms who are trying to save her life, and she didn’t make it. I can’t think of anything worse.”

Police Chief Todd Axtell tweeted Sunday that he spoke with the family of the woman who was killed and they are “absolutely devastated.”

“We will bring justice to the victims,” he promised at the time.

The management of Seventh Street Truck Park, the bar where the shooting happened, said that were “heartbroken by the senseless act of violence” and will be closed for the next few days.

“We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to the victims, families, patrons and our community feeling the impacts of yet another shooting,” the statement said. “Thank you to the St. Paul Police, Fire and Paramedics for their quick response and apprehending the suspects so quickly.”

The Preliminary Investigation

Three suspects are in custody. WCCO has learned at the time of the shooting one of them had an active warrant for his arrest. According to documents, he failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in May. The suspects have not yet been charged, so WCCO is not naming them. Two are convicted felons with lengthy criminal histories.

Investigators worked for more than 16 hours, combing through the complicated scene. WCCO has learned forensic teams collected casings from the many shots fired, documented where the bullets struck walls and objects. They also gathered evidence like clothing and dusted for fingerprints. Investigators obtained surveillance video from cameras in the area. It’s an expansive and complicated scene that required multiple St. Paul Police Department homicide investigators.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher was also at the scene Sunday afternoon. He told WCCO the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

“It’s a horrifying, tragic event,” Fletcher said. “It appears to be anger, hostility, argument, fight and gun.”

Fletcher stopped in the area Friday night during his “Live on Patrol” segment on Facebook. His dash cam captured large groups of people in the area, and he expressed his concern.

“We’ve never had any shots fired here, I hope we never do. But with this volume it’s going to happen at some point right? It’s becoming a very popular place,” Fletcher said on Facebook Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVEf0_0cMrLRC000

(credit: CBS)

Police call this an open and active investigation. It’s possible more people were involved, so more arrests are possible.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said if they get the case from police by Monday morning, that charges could come as soon as Monday afternoon.

Witnesses Recount The Shootout And Aftermath

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, and were still processing what happened hours later. Demarco Percy dropped to the floor with everyone else inside Seventh Street Truck Park.

“It was just gunshots. It was like maybe 10 shots,” Percy said. “As you look around, everyone’s on the ground like, ‘I’m hit! I’m hit!’ There’s a couple people who were hit. You’re kind of checking yourself making sure you’re OK.”

Demarco says Marquisha Wiley was shot right next to him. In those unspeakable moments, Demarco’s mind went immediately to his three young children.

“I was thankful. Two inches to the left, two inches to the right, it could’ve been someone else. I’m thankful it wasn’t me,” he said. “Prayers to the family that lost someone, and prayers to the people sitting in the hospital right now.”

MORE: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’: St. Paul Business Owners Worry Mass Shooting Will Drag Down Recent Gains

Unable to sleep last night, one thing at least brought some solace to Demarco is that three suspects have been arrested.

“My partner has been here 14 to 15 years. She can’t think of anything like this happening in St. Paul,” Demarco said. “People deserve justice. Someone lost their life, so hopefully they’re able to sort it out and decide who was the one that got the killing done so they can lock that person up for a long time.”

Demarco was here celebrating a friend’s birthday, but he says he’s now questioning whether he’ll continue going out at night in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tg9NZ_0cMrLRC000

Marquisha Wiley (credit: CBS)

Jack Larson, 22, said he came to the bar for fun with friends on what felt like a normal Saturday night. He remembered how quickly it all happened — he said it felt like it transpired in just 30 seconds. He told WCCO he heard five or six gunshots, then a pause before more gunfire. He came back Sunday afternoon looking to retrieve his phone that he left inside.

One person next to him was shot in the leg, and he was positioned in a way that “blocked the bullet from hitting me in the chest or the head,” Larson said. He recalled his friend applying pressure to another individual shot. He left the bar with blood that was not his own stained on his clothes.

“I’m shook up, I’m not going to lie. It’s not every day that you’re in a bar that gets shot up,” Larson said. “I’m just, I’m thankful that I’m OK. All my friends are OK. I’m trying to swallow it all — it’s still fresh.”

Lucas Knutson lives above Seventh Street Truck Bar, and said he was about to go to sleep when he heard gunshots below. He looked outside his window to find people flooding the street. He recalled seeing four or five people crying for help as they carried out a woman to an ambulance.

“It was kind of surreal,” Knutson said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in real life outside of TV.

Knutson said the area is pretty peaceful, and doesn’t usually experience violence like this.

WATCH: Full Police Press Conference On Shooting At St. Paul Bar

Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement via Twitter.

“Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night,” Carter said. “As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever. We will never accept violence in our community.”

MORE: ‘We Need Cops’: Republican Candidates For Governor Decry Defund The Police Movement After St. Paul Bar Shooting

Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting “horrific.”

“Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence,” Walz said. “We’re working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible.”

Police would like anyone who has information about the shooting to call 651-266-5650

This is the second mass shooting in the Twin Cities in less than six months. Back in May, 10 people were shot at the Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis . Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 21

William F Hudalla
5d ago

These thugs who walk in these bars and start shooting at each other and ordinary ppl needs to get the maximum sentence period and run the sentences consecutively. How

Reply(1)
13
jr umm
5d ago

Anyone who commits a crime using a gun should get 10 years fed time attached to their sentence. That wouldn't effect lawful gun owners.

Reply(5)
11
BrendaJ
5d ago

3 felons with a lengthy criminal history?? Hopefully the justice system will think twice about letting criminals walk these streets and keep them locked up!!!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Hit In September Shooting Dies, Identified As Joshua Fields

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man critically injured in a south Minneapolis shooting in September died on Wednesday. Minneapolis police say officers received reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man – later identified as Joshua Fields – sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Fields, 47, died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Business is Down Over 50%’: Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bars on Seventh Street in St. Paul are unusually quiet on a Friday night, especially during a Minnesota Wild game. Businesses say it’s been that way ever since last weekend’s mass shooting. Prosecutors charged Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips with firing bullets that hit 15 people, including each other inside the Truck Park Bar last Saturday night.  One of the victims, 27-year-old Marquuisha Wiley, did not survive. Flowers and candles at Truck Park mark a tragedy Seventh Street will never forget. “We got word from Truck Park that there was a shooting and we immediately closed our doors and secured the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Shooting Minneapolis School Bus Window With BB Gun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting a school bus window with a BB gun Friday afternoon in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says that the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 36th and Colfax avenues, in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Seven children were onboard the bus at the time. Responding officers found a window just behind the bus driver shattered. No one on the bus was injured. A police spokesperson said one juvenile was taken into custody. This is developing story. Check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Simon Merino, 42, Dies After Forklift Incident At Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man has died after being hurt during a forklift incident at work. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says it happened Tuesday at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis. Forty-two-year-old Simon Merino suffered blunt force head and chest injuries. The company is not commenting on the incident, nor is OSHA, who is investigating the incident along with the Minneapolis Police Department. Family members say Merino leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, seven were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. One person was hurt, and police described their injuries as non-life-threatening. And the third shooting occurred at about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

In Wake Of Winston Smith Shooting, U.S. Marshals Now Wearing Body Cameras In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Marshals are now wearing body cameras in Minnesota, WCCO-TV has learned. The call for change came after the shooting of Winston Smith in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood in June. The deadly confrontation sparked protests and raised questions about accountability. At the time of the killing, U.S. Marshal task force deputies were prohibited from wearing body cameras. After Smith’s death, the U.S. Department of Justice changed its policy. Deputy U.S. Marshals doing enforcement in Minnesota began wearing body cameras on Oct. 6. Officials say that the cameras will be used for all planned arrests and court orders...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Alleges MPD Officer Punched Teen In Face, Held Him In Detention Without Cause

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A teenager whose arrest earlier this year was recorded and posted on social media has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging a Minneapolis police officer punched him in the face, and police detained him without probable cause. A video of his arrest and the subsequent outcry prompted Minneapolis police to open an internal investigation. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages and names Officer William Gregory, accused of punching the teen, as well as the city and four John Does who were officers involved in the alleged violation. Damareion McKizzie, who was 17 years old at the time, was working out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

None Hurt After Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a shooting Friday night inside a Twin Cities movie theater. The Plymouth Police Department says that someone walked into the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater and fired off at least two rounds. So far, no one is in custody. Tony Livingston, the theater’s general manager, said that no one was hurt. The theater has since been evacuated and closed for the night. This shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 people injured. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
PLYMOUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Minnesota

Stephanie Clark Convicted Of Murdering Boyfriend In Maple Grove Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight. After four hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said. According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend, whom relatives identified as Don Juan, on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. Investigators believe the shooting happened in front of Clark’s 5-year-old son. A half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate was found on the kitchen table when first-responders got...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: Bar Staff Donates $700 To GoFundMe Of Woman Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Staff members at the St. Paul bar where a mass shooting took place over the weekend donated to the GoFundMe page of the woman who was killed in the shootout. The employees of the Seventh Street Truck Park donated $700 to the fundraiser for Marquisha Wiley’s funeral expenses. In a message, the workers wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by the Sunday morning shooting, which left 14 other people injured. “The employees of Truck Park are deeply saddened by this tragic experience, and want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marquisha Wiley,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Arrest Convicted Felon Roberto Williams In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man with a history of convictions has been arrested in St. Cloud on outstanding warrants from Stearns County. Roberto Antwan Williams faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and first-degree robbery out of Benton County. Williams’ extensive criminal record includes charges following an apparently accidental shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead in November 2020. That victim lived with Williams and several other family members. A witness told police the victim was found deceased and alone in the bedroom with a handgun. When Williams returned home with the child’s mother, he allegedly picked...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thomas Kahlbaugh Charged In Scuffle Over Mask Mandate At School Board Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing misdemeanor charges in connection to a scuffle at a school board meeting over mask mandates. Thomas Kahlbaugh, 46, of Carver, is charged via summons with one count of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to the fracas at the Eastern Carver County Schools meeting on Sept. 27, court documents filed in Carver County show. Either charge carries a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. According to the documents, Kahlbaugh was at the school board meeting in Chaska and became visibly upset...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mass Shooting#Minneapolis Police#St Thomas#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Cameron Bendson Charged In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On Mobility Scooter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter earlier this week on the city’s north side. Cameron Bendson, 21, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light Monday and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The name of the woman has yet to be released. (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office) According to a criminal complaint, the hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Autumn Merrick, Killed In Downtown Minneapolis Shootout, Honored By Youth-Led Bakery She Helped Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — So much potential, snatched away in the blink of an eye. Autumn Merrick was killed by stray gunfire as she stopped for a slushy on her way home from work. Now a group of her friends with Green Garden Bakery , which Merrick helped found, are taking steps to continue her legacy of giving. “She was small and mighty and she just brought so much personality to everything Green Garden Bakery did for the community,” said Elana Dahlberg, of the group Urban Strategies. Merrick and a group of her friends created urban garden beds, where they grow vegetables to turn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder and attempted murder in the St. Paul bar shooting last weekend has a long criminal history, and court records show 33-year-old Terry Brown should never have had a gun. It appears that at every turn Brown was given breaks by the system, breaks that allowed him to be free to go into the Seventh Street Truck bar Saturday night. In 2018, Brown was charged with a felony for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case. He had a long record, with felonies including a 2016 conviction for violating the same no-contact order. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Accused Highway 169 Shooter Jamal Smith Indicted On 1st-Degree Murder Charges, Bail Raised

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jamal Smith, the man accused in the shooting death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on Thursday for first-degree murder. Smith had already been charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. In addition to the more serious charge, his bail was raised to $3.5 million. He will be back in court for his first appearance on the new charges Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said they sought an upward sentencing for Smith based on three factors: the crime was committed in the presence of a child (Boughton’s son was...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing charges after allegedly carving a runway into a field behind his home and using it as a private airport. Jeffrey Walker, 57, of Afton, is charged with five misdemeanor counts for violating city restrictions for airstrips, takeoffs and landings, court documents filed this week in Washington County show. (credit: CBS) According to the documents, multiple people in the area complained after observing Walker and/or other pilots landing or taking off in airplanes on his property, which is located in rural Afton. Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Faces 2 Felony Charges For Pointing Pistol At Passing Cars

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony-level counts for threats of violence after pointing a gun at passing cars, according to a criminal complaint. On Aug. 3 the Oakdale Police Department says two separate callers reported a man tailgating their vehicle and pointing a firearm at them as they drove near the Mendota Heights bridge. One caller was able to report the driver’s license plate number. The callers both described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties with an average build. Police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Louis Smith of Minneapolis. Law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Searching For 2 Missing Teenage Girls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for two teenage girls who separately ran away from home in the past two days. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow, 15, was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow (credit: Bemidji Police) Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes. Tiarra Marie Jones (credit: Bemidji Police) Tiarra Marie Jones, 16, was last seen Wednesday in the city at about 2 p.m. She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes. Police don’t believe either girls’ disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Peter Berry Indicted For Threats Against Officials, Illegally Possessing Firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of threatening Hennepin County employees on multiple occasions and illegally possessing firearms. A federal grand jury indicted 60-year-old Peter Berry on two counts of possessing firearms as a felon and three counts of interstate transmission of threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. Th charges stem from a court date Berry allegedly skipped in June. When he called to ask questions about his court appearance, Berry became angry and threatened to “shoot up the place,” the attorney’s office said. Berry also allegedly called a probation officer that same day, urging the officer to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy