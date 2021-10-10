3 things we learned about Toledo football against Northern Illinois

The 2021 Toledo football season has reached the halfway point, and there’s still much to be deciphered, especially after Saturday’s 22-20 homecoming loss to Northern Illinois.

The Rockets’ inconsistency has produced passionate responses from a fan base upset about three losses before mid-October. High expectations were part of the entire offseason, as Toledo was tabbed to be in the thick of the Mid-American Conference race.

It still could be, but the odds are increasingly stacked against UT. The first time Toledo’s back was against the wall, it responded by beating defending MAC champion and preseason favorite Ball State on the road. The Rockets are backed up even more at this juncture, and a road test — at Central Michigan — is up next.

Here are three things we learned in UT’s loss to Northern Illinois:

1. Dequan Finn is the best option at QB

As David Briggs laid out in his column after Saturday’s game, the statistics (and eyeballs) tell you which quarterback should be taking the snaps. It’s not to say that Carter Bradley is bad, Finn is simply better for this offense.

Once again, they responded to Finn leading the show against NIU, gaining 297 yards on 29 plays with Finn in the game and 60 yards on 20 plays with Bradley. Both touchdown drives came with Finn behind center, with Bryant Koback’s running ability on display because defenses have to be aware of Finn, as well.

For all the talk about Finn’s throwing still needing improvement, he’s 19 of 29 (65.5 percent) for 192 yards and one touchdown this season. Bradley is 69 of 112 (61.6 percent) for 912 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

It’s time for Finn to play all four quarters and see the end result.

2. The defense is holding steady as one of the best in the MAC

The Rockets were gashed by one of the top offensive lines in the MAC in the first half before settling down after halftime. Jason Candle pointed out correctly that they still played well enough to win — NIU scored 22 points and had less than 400 yards.

Northern Illinois barely gained 100 yards in the second half, as Toledo effectively eliminated its offense. If the Rockets had a little more offense, they would be 4-2 and perhaps 5-1. Defense is still the identity, and the unit is good enough to keep UT in every game, but it deserves to be bailed out every once in a while.

3. If Koback gets room, look out

Empty space has been hard to find this season for one of the MAC’s top ball carriers — Koback has 455 rushing yards on 88 carries. His 5.2-yard average is the third-lowest of his career.

Koback has 189 yards on 15 receptions and seven total touchdowns. He’s in the midst of by far his best receiving season and has proven to be elusive when there’s room. Sure, running backs need to make guys miss, but it’s been hard at times in 2021 because of the offensive line’s failure to block.

In the past few weeks, Koback has made big plays to spark the offense. UT needs him to be a bellcow and create production if it wants to achieve preseason goals.

First Published October 10, 2021, 12:54pm