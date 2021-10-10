CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL London LIVE: Falcons vs Jets final score and reaction from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLfZ0_0cMpmtXH00

Follow live coverage as the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets as London welcomes back the NFL.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host a battle between one quarterback with intentions to join the hall of fame one day in former MVP Matt Ryan and another with immense talent and hopes and dreams to thrive in the league for the next decade in Zach Wilson.

There is another gem from this year's NFL draft in Kyle Pitts, who was snagged fourth overall by the Falcons, who resisted the opportunity to grab a new quarterback of their own, with the former Florida tight end tipped to replicate the impact of the Chiefs' Travis Kelce or the Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski.

Both teams enter the contest at 1-3 on different trajectories, while there is also parallels with the coaches, who are both starting out as the main man after Arthur Smith and Robert Saleh stepped up from offensive coordinator at the Titans and defensive coordinator at the 49ers respectively - posing a compelling match-up between contrasting philosophies.

Follow all the action from north London, with play-by-play updates from the early kick-off in week five of the NFL:

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 27-20 Jets

A special atmosphere even before kick-off from the anthems, that was a compelling watch eventually in a one-score game.

Kyle Pitts broke out for the best display of his young career with some big plays on both sides of the ball.

Atlanta move to 2-3 and may look to use this as a foundation to build towards a potential wildcard spot.

The Jets need to regroup and Wilson will hope to polish his game further after a rough outing. They drop to 1-4 and have plenty to work on beyond their quarterback.

Here is Ben Burrows with the match report from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS5pC_0cMpmtXH00

More than 60,000 fans greeted American football as it made its long-awaited return to the UK for the first time since November 2019

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 17:46

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 27-20 Jets

The Jets nudged to within seven points with just 17 seconds remaining.

But the Falcons gathered the onside kick and move to 2-3, while the Jets sink to 1-4.

It got lively towards the end, but the Falcons coped admirably down a few weapons.

And what a performance from Kyle Pitts!

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 17:31

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 27-17 Jets

Just as the Jets have hope, Ryan goes deep and finds Pitts with a 39-yard bomb.

The superstar tight end is looking to close this one out for the Falcons.

He’s up over 100 yards for the day in the best game of his young career, tallying 115 yards off eight receptions to go with his debut score.

Patterson still chugging away, 114 more scrimmage yards for him today, with seven receptions.

And now Mike Davis has redemption following his fumble, he drives, spins and falls into the end zone, Falcons reestablish their 10-point lead, lead 27-17.

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 17:09

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-17 Jets

It’s first down and goal from the two-yard line, Jets have been given a lifeline.

And they’re in! Carter scores and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupts, it’s 15-20 all of a sudden.

Saleh goes for the two-point conversion, and it’s good! Wilson catching fire late, with 6:55 on the clock, Falcons lead just 20-17.

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 17:02

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-9 Jets

The Falcons move quickly up to their own 40.

Patterson still eating here as he nears 100 scrimmage yards.

Will the Falcons go for the kill here? Ryan sends one to Pitts in midfield to enter the Jets’ half for 12 yards.

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 16:52

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-9 Jets

Mike Davis with a violent carry, but the ball is out as Atlanta approach the red zone again.

Shaq Lawson scoops it up and the Jets have the recovery!

Saleh is thrilled and bouncing on the touchline.

Now for the Jets to come alive on offense?

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 16:39

NFL London 2021 - Kyle Pitts lights up Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sMs3_0cMpmtXH00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBlmt_0cMpmtXH00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6HLL_0cMpmtXH00
(Action Images via Reuters)

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 16:32

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-9 Jets

So far, not so good as Wilson airs it out but misses his man.

A third down sees Wilson hit Griffin, but that’s fourth down and the drive quickly fizzles out.

Jets will punt with less than seven to go in the third.

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 16:28

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-9 Jets

Now then, can the Jets come alive on defense and earn a stop?

Ryan to Patterson, rinse, repeat. Two targets to start this drive, two first downs.

The gadget player is up to 91 total scrimmage yards and four receptions, another productive week for his fantasy owners to kick-start today’s slate.

Ryan zings one over the top to Zaccheaus, but it’s incomplete and dangerously close to ballooning up into the air for an interception opportunity.

They punt, now time for Wilson to pile on the pressure, can they cut this to a one-score game?

Jack Rathborn10 October 2021 16:21

NFL London 2021 - Falcons 20-9 Jets

Ty Johnson is stuffed on first and goal... but he’s in at the second attempt and we have a ball game in Tottenham.

Matt Ammendola’s extra point is no good as it clanks off the upright but the Jets are back in this one at 20-9.

They sorely needed that. Now let’s see if the defence can stop Matt Ryan and Co.

