Meta Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Meta Fast Facts to learn about the social media...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Black Enterprise

Columbia Psychiatry Department Chair Terminated For Calling Sudanese Model ‘Freak of Nature’

Wednesday, Columbia University terminated its psychiatry department chair because he posted a racially insensitive retweet about South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech, reports the Huffington Post. Jeffrey Lieberman is no longer the psychiatry department head at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons nor the psychiatrist-in-chief at Columbia University Irving Medical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

CNN’s Clarissa Ward Says Ukrainians Are Asking ‘Where Is the World’ as Russia Launches Attack

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting from a packed subway in Ukraine on Thursday as citizens took shelter from attacks by Russia on their country. The journalist showed scenes of people crammed into the station and on train cars as the Russian attack continued, with citizens and visitors being told by local authorities to seek shelter.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
CNBC

Bill Gates says when Covid runs rampant, masks are like pants: 'You have to wear' them

For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

