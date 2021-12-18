This is the best Al Pacino movie of all time, according to data

Paramount Pictures

Best and worst Al Pacino movies

Al Pacino has been lighting up the big screen since the late 1960s, gaining a devoted fanbase with his good looks, great acting, and rough-and-tumble charm. His first film debut was a small role as a character named Tony in 1969’s drama “Me, Natalie” starring Patty Duke. However, that wasn’t his big break. It was Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 gangster flick “The Godfather” three years later that made him an instant legend. In that film, the Italian-American actor played the iconic lead character Michael Corleone—a part he beat out Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, and Robert De Niro to get.

The following year he played the title character in 1973’s Oscar-nominated drama “Serpico” and together these two films cemented his public perception as a leading man. For the next few decades, he played mostly cops and gangsters in crime thrillers. Though he indeed starred in a few comedies and romantic dramas (“Frankie and Johnny” and “Scent Of A Woman” being two of the most famous), most of his quieter, non-dramatic roles came later in life. His early days were filled with shootouts, car chases, and lots of Italian-American swagger.

Now, Pacino has over four dozen film credits to his name, as well as a handful of appearances on TV, stage, and in documentaries. He’s received accolades for his work, many of which came early in his career. His first Oscar nomination, for example, was for the first Godfather film (which also scored him a Golden Globe nomination). This kicked off a four-year streak where he was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe every year between 1973 and 1976. In total, Pacino has been nominated for nine Oscars (winning one) and 19 Golden Globes (winning four). He also has a Grammy nomination, two Tony wins, and two Screen Actors Guild wins.

Not all of his films have been Oscar-winners—there have certainly been some duds in there, too. To honor the prolific actor, Stacker has put together a list of every Al Pacino movie ever made, ranked from worst to best, according to IMDb user ratings (pulled on July 11, 2019). We only included feature-length Pacino films and we broke ties by looking at the number of votes.

Check out the gallery ahead to see where your favorite Pacino movie ranks.

#49. Gigli (2003)

Directed by Martin Brest

- IMDb user rating: 2.4

- Votes: 44,622

- Metascore: 18

- Runtime: 121 min

Martin Brest’s “Gigli” is widely considered a terrible movie that’s frequently the butt of jokes—and unfortunately, Pacino’s performance wasn’t enough to save it. The film won seven Razzies (it was nominated for nine) including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress, and even Pacino’s role of Worst Supporting Actor. It also won five Stinkers Bad Movie awards (having been nominated for 11) and only brought in $7.2 million of its $75.6 budget.

#48. Jack and Jill (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

- IMDb user rating: 3.3

- Votes: 71,760

- Metascore: 23

- Runtime: 91 min

Shortly after “Jack and Jill” was released in 2011, The Daily Beast’s Ramin Setoodeh called it the “ worst movie ever made .” The Adam Sandler comedy, in which Pacino plays a caricatured version of himself, broke Razzie records with 12 nominations and also achieved the show’s first ever full sweep, cleaning up in every category including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, and Worst Actress. Pacino’s performance was one of the few elements that most critics agreed worked. “Although it features an inexplicably committed performance from Al Pacino, ’Jack and Jill’ is impossible to recommend on any level whatsoever,” wrote movie critic Jeff Leins .

#47. We're No Animals (2013)

Directed by Alejandro Agresti

- IMDb user rating: 5.1

- Votes: 440

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 90 min

“We're No Animals” (“ No Somos Animales ”) is a 2013 comedy directed by Argentine filmmaker Alejandro Agresti about a Hollywood movie-maker who moves to South America to pursue more personal projects after getting burned out on Hollywood. Pacino has a small cameo in the film, which John Cusack co-wrote and stars in.

#46. The Son of No One (2011)

Directed by Dito Montiel

- IMDb user rating: 5.1

- Votes: 15,776

- Metascore: 36

- Runtime: 90 min

Directed by Dito Montiel—an author who also wrote the book the film is adapted from—this 2011 movie is a cop thriller starring Channing Tatum as a young police officer trying to clear his name from an incident in his past. Pacino plays a corrupt older detective who helped the protagonist years ago but has now become part of the political system. The film received mostly negative reviews, and at Sundance a handful of people even walked out during a private screening.

#45. Hangman (2017)

Directed by Johnny Martin

- IMDb user rating: 5.2

- Votes: 10,512

- Metascore: 31

- Runtime: 98 min

This 2017 thriller, which follows two investigators as they hunt down a serial killer who’s been using the kid’s game “Hangman” to stage murders, received exceptionally low ratings when it came out. The independent crime drama—which “makes a typical episode of 'Criminal Minds' look sophisticated, according to The Hollywood Reporter —has an abysmal approval rating of 5% on Rotten Tomatoes.

#44. Revolution (1985)

Directed by Hugh Hudson

- IMDb user rating: 5.3

- Votes: 5,918

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 126 min

This 1985 historical drama follows fur trapper Tom Dobb, played by Pacino, as he finds himself accidentally involved in the American Revolutionary War. The film was a giant box office flop that lost lots of money and prompted widespread criticism. At the time, Variety likened it to visiting a museum , saying that the movie “looks good without really being alive.”

#43. Misconduct (2016)

Directed by Shintaro Shimosawa

- IMDb user rating: 5.3

- Votes: 13,611

- Metascore: 24

- Runtime: 106 min

“Misconduct” is another Pacino film that received strikingly low ratings across the board, barely managing a 7% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s about a lawyer who ends up in a web of blackmail after taking a case against a corrupt pharmaceutical executive. Among many critics, Empire Online called out the film’s “fumbling ludicrousness” which it said was “muddled, risible and overstuffed with twists.”

#42. People I Know (2002)

Directed by Daniel Algrant

- IMDb user rating: 5.5

- Votes: 10,631

- Metascore: 53

- Runtime: 100 min

Another crime drama, this 2002 film by Daniel Algrant is about a prescription drug-addicted publicist (played by Pacino) who’s hired by a politician to assist with a major scandal. The movie, which included footage of the World Trade Center at the time, was originally scheduled to be released earlier but was pushed back due to the Sep. 11 terror attacks. The images ended up being removed from the film but can be seen on the DVD release version.

#41. The Humbling (2014)

Directed by Barry Levinson

- IMDb user rating: 5.6

- Votes: 5,931

- Metascore: 59

- Runtime: 112 min

Pacino optioned this movie after reading the book, tapping director Barry Levinson to direct it for him. It’s a dark comedy in which Pacino plays Simon Axler, an aging, suicidal actor who gets involved with an ex-girlfriend’s daughter. Although the reception was mixed, the overall consensus was not positive. As Rotten Tomatoes summarized : “'The Humbling’ is an inarguable highlight of Al Pacino's late-period filmography, but that's an admittedly low bar that it doesn't always clear by a very wide margin.”

#40. Manglehorn (2014)

Directed by David Gordon Green

- IMDb user rating: 5.6

- Votes: 6,582

- Metascore: 56

- Runtime: 97 min

In this 2014 independent drama directed by David Gordon Green, Pacino plays an aging key-maker named A.J. Manglehorn who’s stuck on a long-lost love. He meets a bank teller, played by Holly Hunter, who shows him kindness and brings him around. Although the film did not earn outstanding reviews, Pacino’s performance was mostly well-received.

#39. Bobby Deerfield (1977)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

- IMDb user rating: 5.9

- Votes: 3,436

- Metascore: 47

- Runtime: 124 min

Made in 1977, this dramatic romance is about an egotistical Formula One race-car driver who falls in love with a dying woman. Pacino played the title character, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

#38. 88 Minutes (2007)

Directed by Jon Avnet

- IMDb user rating: 5.9

- Votes: 71,659

- Metascore: 17

- Runtime: 108 min

Directed by Jon Avnet, this crime thriller stars Pacino in the lead role as a Dr. Jack Gramm, a forensic psychiatrist who becomes the target of a killer after testifying at a high-profile trial. The threat comes in the form of a phone call that warns him he only has 88 minutes to live. Like “Gigli,” the film was poorly received with a 5% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and two Razzie award nominations—including one for Pacino for Worst Actor.

#37. Righteous Kill (2008)

Directed by Jon Avnet

- IMDb user rating: 6.0

- Votes: 80,794

- Metascore: 36

- Runtime: 101 min

Prior to “Jack and Jill,” Pacino starred in an almost equally poorly rated Jon Avnet film about two detectives investigating serial murders in New York City. The film has an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and appears on The Times’ “100 Worst Films of 2008” list. One of the few positive things about “Righteous Kill” is that it marks the second ever time that Pacino appeared in scenes with co-star Robert De Niro, the first time being 1995’s “Heat.” Although they both starred in “The Godfather II,” they did not share scenes together.

#36. Author! Author! (1982)

Directed by Arthur Hiller

- IMDb user rating: 6.1

- Votes: 4,708

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 110 min

This 1982 dramatic comedy, in which Pacino plays lead character Ivan Travalian, is about a playwright struggling to get his script produced while dealing with family issues. The movie was poorly received, earning a Razzie nomination for Worst Original Song and leading a Washington Post reviewer to lambast his performance , writing: “Pacino's maddening articulation would seem to argue against further flings at comedy.”

#35. D**k Tracy (1990)

Directed by Warren Beatty

- IMDb user rating: 6.1

- Votes: 53,677

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 105 min

Directed by and starring Warren Beatty, this 1990 comic book adaptation was well-received overall, garnering seven Academy Award nominations, three of which it won. Pacino plays the city’s villainous crime boss Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice, a role described by Roger Ebert as being delivered with a "grotesque energy" that was a "scene-stealer."

#34. Simone (2002)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

- IMDb user rating: 6.1

- Votes: 56,511

- Metascore: 49

- Runtime: 117 min

In the 2002 sci-fi film “Simone,” Pacino plays Viktor Taransky, a movie producer who creates a digital actress to charade as a real human after the star of his film quits the project. With a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it had fairly mixed reviews, with Robert Ebert noting it was “fitfully funny but never really takes off.”

#33. City Hall (1996)

Directed by Harold Becker

- IMDb user rating: 6.2

- Votes: 18,481

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 111 min

When a young boy is accidentally killed in New York during a shootout between a cop and a mobster, an investigation leads to potential involvement by the mayor, played by Pacino, in this 1996 thriller. The movie did not bomb at the box office, but the reviews were highly mixed.

#32. Two for the Money (2005)

Directed by D. J. Caruso

- IMDb user rating: 6.2

- Votes: 41,160

- Metascore: 50

- Runtime: 122 min

Although it falls toward the middle of the list on IMDb, this 2005 film received mostly negative reviews when it came out. It’s about an injured college football star who finds himself under the wing of a fast-talking sports consultant and former gambling addict, played by Pacino. With a 22% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie did not break even with its modest $35 million budget.

#31. Two Bits (1995)

Directed by James Foley

- IMDb user rating: 6.3

- Votes: 3,058

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 85 min

Another film set in Philadelphia, this time during the Great Depression, this 1995 drama tells the story of a boy trying to scrape together 25 cents (“two bits”) to go to the grand opening of a new movie theater. Al Pacino plays the boy’s grandpa who recruits him to deliver a message to a woman he wronged years ago—something he wants to do before he dies. The movie was nominated for two Young Artist Awards.

#30. Cruising (1980)

Directed by William Friedkin

- IMDb user rating: 6.4

- Votes: 16,513

- Metascore: 43

- Runtime: 102 min

“Cruising” is a 1980 crime thriller about a cop, played by Pacino, who goes undercover as a gay club-goer in New York City to nab a serial killer who’s been targeting S&M clubs. In addition to receiving negative criticism for its film merits, the movie was criticized by gay rights activists who said the movie stigmatized them and played into stereotypes.

#29. Stand Up Guys (2012)

Directed by Fisher Stevens

- IMDb user rating: 6.5

- Votes: 50,653

- Metascore: 41

- Runtime: 95 min

Starring alongside Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin, Pacino plays an aging criminal who reunites with old buddies after getting out of prison. Comedy ensues. It received mostly mixed reviews, with a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film did earn a Golden Globe nomination for Bon Jovi’s song "Not Running Anymore."

#28. The Recruit (2003)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

- IMDb user rating: 6.6

- Votes: 124,391

- Metascore: 56

- Runtime: 115 min

Although this high-intensity 2003 thriller received mixed reviews — with a 43% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes — it nevertheless grossed $101 million worldwide. The film follows the story of a young computer geek who gets recruited by the CIA to help find a mole. Pacino plays the senior CIA recruiter who takes an interest in the young trainee, played by Colin Farrell.

#27. Salomé (2013)

Directed by Al Pacino

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Votes: 1,455

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 81 min

This 2013 film starring Jessica Chastain is a companion piece to an earlier experimental film titled “Wilde Salomé” that explored an Oscar Wilde play about a Biblical character who performs a dance in exchange for John the Baptist's head. Pacino wrote, directed, and starred in the movie which is edited from footage of the first one (which he also wrote, directed, and starred in).

#26. Frankie and Johnny (1991)

Directed by Garry Marshall

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Votes: 26,519

- Metascore: 66

- Runtime: 118 min

One of Pacino’s more famous movies, “Frankie and Johnny” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of an ex-con who gets out of prison and tries to start a romance with an emotionally reserved waitress. The 1991 film marked an on-screen reunion for Pacino and co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, who’d also starred together as love interests in 1983’s “Scarface.”



#25. Me, Natalie (1969)

Directed by Fred Coe

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Votes: 752

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 111 min

This 1969 film, which was Pacino’s big-screen debut, earned its lead Patty Duke a Golden Globe. It’s about a frumpy woman who moves to Greenwich Village where she discovers both love and independence. Pacino has a small role in the film as a man named Tony.

#24. Pirates of Somalia (2017)

Directed by Bryan Buckley

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Votes: 7,227

- Metascore: 54

- Runtime: 116 min

Written and directed by Bryan Buckley, this 2017 movie is based on a true story about aspiring journalist Jay Badahur who got tangled up with Somali pirates while chasing a story. Pacino plays a veteran journalist, an idol of the protagonist’s, who convinces him to go abroad to investigate.

#23. Sea of Love (1989)

Directed by Harold Becker

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Votes: 34,829

- Metascore: 66

- Runtime: 113 min

In “Sea of Love,” Pacino plays a detective who falls for a woman who may be behind a string of murders he’s investigating. The 1989 film, directed by Harold Becker and co-starring Ellen Barkin and John Goodman, received mostly positive reviews, as did Pacino’s performance. Writing for the Washington Post, Hal Hinson noted that Pacino helped the character overcome tropes: “As written, the character is a cliche—he's the cop with nothing in his life but law enforcement, the cop who's broken with his family and lives alone, mostly drunk and mostly bitter. But as Pacino plays him, it's the character's cagey intelligence and tenacity that register.”

#22. Any Given Sunday (1999)

Directed by Oliver Stone

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Votes: 106,774

- Metascore: 52

- Runtime: 162 min

Directed by Oliver Stone, 1999’s “Any Given Sunday” is a sports drama about the trials and tribulations of a professional football team that resembles the NFL. The film, in which Pacino plays head coach Tony D'Amato, is partly based on real-life NFL player Pat Toomay’s biography. Roger Ebert said that the “psychology of the veteran coach” was well-captured in the script and that Pacino has some “nice heart-to-hearts.”

#21. Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Votes: 298,377

- Metascore: 62

- Runtime: 122 min

In “Ocean's Thirteen,” the third installment of the Ocean’s heist trilogy, Pacino stars as Willy Bank, a greedy casino boss who becomes one of the criminal ensemble’s targets. Although the film received overall ratings that were fairly good, Pacino’s character was criticized as not being very well fleshed out. “Pacino is stuck with a wafer-thin role that denies us his usual fire,” a critic wrote for The Hollywood Reporter .

#20. Danny Collins (2015)

Directed by Dan Fogelman

- IMDb user rating: 7.0

- Votes: 27,555

- Metascore: 58

- Runtime: 106 min

This 2015 film written and directed by Dan Fogelman (who also wrote “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” among others) is about an aging rock star played by Pacino. The musician modifies his wild lifestyle after discovering a letter that John Lennon wrote to him four decades prior. Pacino was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the film.

#19. The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Votes: 14,423

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 110 min

This 1971 drama is about a pair of heroin junkies in New York who fall in love while hanging around Sherman Square, a place that was referred to as "Needle Park" at the time. Pacino plays the main character who gets his love interest (played by Kitty Winn) hooked on heroin. It was fairly well-received at the time and still maintains an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

#18. The Merchant of Venice (2004)

Directed by Michael Radford

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Votes: 33,110

- Metascore: 63

- Runtime: 131 min

This 2004 Shakespeare adaptation was the first English-language film with sound to be made from the famous and often controversial play. Pacino plays the lead role of Shylock, a Jewish moneylender who must convert to Christianity at the end of the plot — a storyline that has long prompted debate over whether it’s anti-semitic . The film’s overall reception was mostly positive, but the response to its handling of the anti-semitism question was mixed, with many critics saying it sugar-coated the anti-semitism inherent in the script .

#17. Chinese Coffee (2000)

Directed by Al Pacino

- IMDb user rating: 7.2

- Votes: 3,529

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 99 min

Al Pacino originally played the lead role of Harry Levine in the Broadway play version of “Chinese Coffee” in 1992. He must have enjoyed the role because eight years later, he directed and again starred in the movie adaption. The film is essentially a long conversation between two struggling writers discussing their careers and other themes.

#16. Insomnia (2002)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

- IMDb user rating: 7.2

- Votes: 254,443

- Metascore: 78

- Runtime: 118 min

This remake of a Norwegian film by the same name follows two cops as they hunt down a killer in a far-northern Alaskan town bathed in perpetual daylight (hence the name “Insomnia”). Pacino plays one of the detectives in the 2002 movie, which received glowing reviews, boasting a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Driven by Pacino's performance, ‘Insomnia’ is a smart and riveting psychological drama,” reads the site’s summary of the film .

#15. Scarecrow (1973)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Votes: 13,988

- Metascore: 72

- Runtime: 112 min

Pacino stars opposite Gene Hackman in this 1973 road movie about two rough-and-tumble drifters who team up to travel cross-country with the goal of starting a car-wash business. Although the film was a flop at the box office in the U.S., it later gained a significant cult following internationally. Writing a retrospective in 2013 for The Guardian in honor of its re-release, critic Peter Bradshaw said : “Contrary to rumours that this is second-string American new wave, this Pacino-Hackman double-hander is a freewheeling masterpiece.”

#14. ...and justice for all (1979)

Directed by Norman Jewison

- IMDb user rating: 7.4

- Votes: 27,665

- Metascore: 58

- Runtime: 119 min

Pacino plays a Baltimore defense attorney in this 1979 high-stakes courtroom drama about the trial of a powerful judge. The film, which is the source of the sometimes quoted phrase “You're out of order!,” was well-received at the time of its release, earning two Oscar nominations, one for Pacino’s performance as Arthur Kirkland.

#13. The Devil's Advocate (1997)

Directed by Taylor Hackford

- IMDb user rating: 7.5

- Votes: 303,400

- Metascore: 60

- Runtime: 144 min

Starring Keanu Reeves, this 1997 horror film is about a brilliant young attorney who accepts a job at a powerful New York law firm where he discovers that his boss, played by Pacino, is, in fact, the Devil. The film received mixed ratings with a 67% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

#12. The Godfather: Part III (1990)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

- IMDb user rating: 7.6

- Votes: 326,918

- Metascore: 60

- Runtime: 162 min

In the final installment in Francis Ford Coppola’s mobster trilogy, “The Godfather: Part III,” Pacino takes on his role of Michael Corleone one last time. Although the film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, is the lowest-rated of the three movies on IMDb, it is still one of Pacino's top-ranking movies of all time. Pacino was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.

#11. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Directed by James Foley

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Votes: 88,873

- Metascore: 80

- Runtime: 100 min

This well-received 1992 film by director James Foley is based on the Pulitzer-winning play of the same name about a group of morally corrupt real estate agents in Chicago. Al Pacino was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ricky Roma, one of the sleazy agents.

#10. Serpico (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Votes: 97,526

- Metascore: 87

- Runtime: 130 min

This was only Pacino’s fourth film, but it cemented his fame alongside “The Godfather,” which had just come out the year before. The 1973 crime thriller told the real-life story of an undercover cop who investigated police corruption in New York City. Pacino played the title role of NYPD officer Frank Serpico, winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor for doing so, as well as an Oscar nomination.

#9. Donnie Brasco (1997)

Directed by Mike Newell

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Votes: 256,034

- Metascore: 76

- Runtime: 127 min

Directed by Mike Newell, “Donnie Brasco” tells a fictionalized version of the experience of Joseph D. Pistone, an undercover FBI agent who infiltrated New York’s Bonanno crime family in the1970s under the alias Donnie Brasco. Pacino stars as Lefty, a real-life Cosa Nostra mobster who befriended and mentored the agent, played by Johnny Depp. The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Pacino’s performance was praised.

#8. The Insider (1999)

Directed by Michael Mann

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Votes: 150,208

- Metascore: 84

- Runtime: 157 min

“The Insider,” which tells the fictionalized story of a real-life whistleblower in the tobacco industry, was a rare example of a film that did poorly in terms of commercial success yet received exceptional reviews and critical praise across the board. Although it flopped at the box office, only earning $60.3 million of its $90 million budget, it received seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Pacino plays Lowell Bergman, the journalist who the story is based on.

#7. Carlito's Way (1993)

Directed by Brian De Palma

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Votes: 186,185

- Metascore: 65

- Runtime: 144 min

Directed by Brian De Palma—the same director who made “Scarface” with Pacino 10 years earlier—“Carlito’s Way” is a crime drama is about a convict who tries to go straight after getting out of prison but gets roped back into his old ways. Although Pacino received a David di Donatello award for Best Foreign Actor, the overall reception of the movie was fairly mixed. Some reviewers felt that it too closely resembled “Scarface,” while others criticized Pacino’s accent in the film.

#6. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

- IMDb user rating: 8.0

- Votes: 219,021

- Metascore: 86

- Runtime: 125 min

“Dog Day Afternoon” is a 1975 crime drama based in part on a LIFE magazine story about a Brooklyn bank robbery. One of the more famous projects of his career, Pacino plays one of the main robbers, Sonny Wortzik, whom many people think is based on the real-life criminal John Wojtowicz. The hugely popular film was nominated for seven Golden Globes and six Oscars, winning the latter for Best Original Screenplay.

#5. Scent of a Woman (1992)

Directed by Martin Brest

- IMDb user rating: 8.0

- Votes: 233,958

- Metascore: 59

- Runtime: 156 min

In this 1992 film about New England prep school student Charlie Simms, Pacino plays the role of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade, a blind man who Simms is charged with caring for temporarily. It was a well-received, highly rated movie—the only one that Pacino has ever won an Oscar for. He nabbed the Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as a Golden Globe for the same category. The film also won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

#4. Heat (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

- IMDb user rating: 8.2

- Votes: 526,108

- Metascore: 76

- Runtime: 170 min

Directed by Michael Mann, this 1995 crime drama is about a homicide detective charged with finding a group of bank robbers after a bloody holdup. Pacino plays detective Lt. Vincent Hanna, while Robert De Niro plays Neil McCauley, one of the key thieves. The movie was notable not only because it got good reviews but because it marked the first time that Pacino and De Niro performed scenes together on screen.

#3. Scarface (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

- IMDb user rating: 8.3

- Votes: 668,598

- Metascore: 65

- Runtime: 170 min

One of Pacino’s most iconic movies ever, “Scarface” tells the story of fictional drug lord Tony Montana, played by Pacino, who arrives in Miami as a Cuban refugee and claws his way to the top of a powerful cartel. It is the source of the famous line, “Say hello to my little friend,” which Pacino shouts before opening fire on a room full of adversaries. The movie was nominated for three Golden Globes.

#2. The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

- IMDb user rating: 9.0

- Votes: 1,007,842

- Metascore: 90

- Runtime: 202 min

“The Godfather: Part II” is the second installment in the series, and also the second-rated film in which Pacino reprises his role as mobster Michael Corleone. It was well-received, marking the first time a sequel ever won an Oscar for Best Picture. Roger Ebert praised the subtly of Pacino’s performance, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, saying he spent the film “suggesting everything, telling nothing.”

#1. The Godfather (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

- IMDb user rating: 9.2

- Votes: 1,449,453

- Metascore: 100

- Runtime: 175 min

At the top of the list of the best Al Pacino movies is Francis Ford Coppola’s first installment of the infamous mobster trilogy—the first time Pacino played Michael Corleone, the role for which he’ll always be remembered. Many critics maintain to this day that the film, which has been called a “masterpiece, carved into the Mount Rushmore of film history,” was the best in the series. “Artfully constructed on every single level of production, epic and yet deeply personal, both of its time (the time it was made, and the time it is set) and utterly timeless,” IndieWire said of the movie.