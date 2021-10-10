18 Cute Spiders To Help Change Your Perception About These Furry Legged Critters

In case you were wondering whether your best friend really, really loves you, this is the time of year to deploy the harmless litmus test known as dressing up your pet. Halloween is a little over a week away and for anyone cohabiting with an adored animal, the temptation of getting them into the holiday spirit with plush, ridiculous get-ups is palpable. We would never condone forcing an animal to do something it didn't want to do, but for those lovable mushes who are game in the name of some peacocking around the neighborhood, snuggles, and a photo-op with their humans, now's the time to strike with the most ludicrous costumes you can find online.

