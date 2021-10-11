NYPD: Search underway for child involved in shooting of 13-year-old at Hunts Point playground

Police say they are searching for a child they suspect was involved in a violent dispute inside a Hunts Point playground in the Bronx on Thursday.

They released video of the suspect who appears to be holding a handgun.

News 12 was told the suspect got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the left knee.

The injured teen was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect is between ages 11 to 13 and goes by the name "Chulo."

Police say four other people are wanted in connection to this case, including another boy seen wearing a red sweatshirt.