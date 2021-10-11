CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Search underway for child involved in shooting of 13-year-old at Hunts Point playground

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police say they are searching for a child they suspect was involved in a violent dispute inside a Hunts Point playground in the Bronx on Thursday.

They released video of the suspect who appears to be holding a handgun.

News 12 was told the suspect got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the left knee.

The injured teen was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect is between ages 11 to 13 and goes by the name "Chulo."

Police say four other people are wanted in connection to this case, including another boy seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Comments / 28

New York 2021
6d ago

where are the parents??? Oh wait , they are getting high on drugs , and don't know where are the kids ! Thank you Mr. Mayor for defunding our police and letting those low life criminals walking on our streets. It was very smart, I hope you are proud of your self.

Reply(3)
10
User From NYC2020
6d ago

These unstable, unsupervised and thinking too grown for life need their a$$ seriously beat. like for real, for real. I am sick and tired of these so called therapist who do not look like us telling us how to raise our children.

Reply(1)
5
Sherry Xavier
6d ago

It’s sad to see young boys has access to guns. Where are their parents? Curfew should be implemented for these child by the state,if their parents can’t stand up to do it

Reply(2)
6
 

