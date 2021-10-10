CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano

By Silvio Castellanos And Juan Medina
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings rolled down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday while a series of tremors shook the ground three weeks after the volcano erupted.

There were 21 seismic movements on Sunday, with the largest measuring 3.8, the Spanish National Geological Institute (ING) said, shaking the ground in the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso.

The blocks of red-hot magma flowed down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings, the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining said.

From Monday, members of the Spanish Navy will help clean volcanic ash that covers large parts of the island, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a visit on Sunday.

The lava flow, with temperatures of up to 1,240 degrees Celsius (2,264 degrees Fahrenheit), destroyed the last few buildings that remained standing in the village of Todoque, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cqOG_0cMmwD6u00
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

There was a partial cone collapse near the volcano's emission vent on Saturday, Stavros Meletlidis, a spokesman for ING told Reuters.

"The collapse of the northern flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows that run through areas already evacuated," tweeted Spain's National Security Department.

"The lava has reached the Camino de la Gata industrial estate and new buildings."

Rivers of lava have destroyed 1,186 buildings since the eruption on Sept. 19, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.

Lava has engulfed 493 hectares (1,218 acres) of land, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) organisation.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

Lightning was seen near the eruption early on Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margarita Robles
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news9.com

Drone Companies Feed Dogs Trapped By Volcanic Eruption On La Palma

The local government of La Palma released video on Tuesday (October 12) of dogs trapped by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano being fed by a drone. Since October 8, two drone companies have been cooperating with local authorities to help locate and feed animals trapped as the stream of lava advances from the volcano in Cumbre Vieja.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Ing#Lava Flows#Spanish#The Spanish Navy#Defence#Pevolca
dailynewsen.com

Volcano in La Palma, last hour live | A new mouth is opened southeast of the volcanic cone that emits ash and pyroclasts

The Lava Languages that advance around the Laguna, in Llanos de Aridane, "can confer and reach the sea," Rubén Fernández, spokesperson for the Canary Islands volcanic emergencies plan. More active of the Palm Volcano aiming that this would occur at a point different from the first Delta. According to the latest measurements, they advance at a pace of "between 20 and 30 meters" per hour.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
natureworldnews.com

Canary Islands Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption in La Palma

The largest earthquake in Spain, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake, hits Madrid 26 days (about 3 and a half weeks) after the volcanic eruption La Palma began. According to Spain's National Geographic Institute, the tremor was one of about 60 recorded, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to unleash lava rivers that are devouring everything within their path and throwing molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Most Devastating Volcanic Eruptions in History

Every year, an average of more than 50 volcanoes erupt around the world. For instance, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco, is currently erupting, and has thus far destroyed 500 buildings and caused the evacuation of two villages. Many eruptions are minor, but occasionally […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy