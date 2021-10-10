Thomas Suddes: Ohio Legislature's sleight of hand reaches everything from sports betting to environment

Carnival barkers and General Assembly members share one secret – the hand is faster than the eye along the midway or at the Statehouse. All the more so, given that Ohioans face distractions ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the weekly trials of the three B’s – the Browns, Buckeyes and Bengals. So while many Ohioans’ eyes are elsewhere, the General Assembly is drilling and sawing the Revised Code to meet private interests’ specs.