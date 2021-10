This is not an exact quote but, some of the best advice I’ve gotten is that fearlessness isn’t something to aspire to because fear will always be something to deal with. Instead, we should aspire to do things that scare us, in spite of that fear. Leaving the teaching profession, launching a new business — these were not things that I did fearlessly. I’ve never been afraid of change, but the magnitude of these changes was scary because their outcome would affect my family. I did them anyway and I have no regrets.

