Albany, NY

GOP's Albany mayoral candidate runs on public safety, not being Sheehan

By Steve Hughes
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Alicia Purdy is running as the Republican candidate for mayor, though it may be a bit tough to tell. The freelance journalist and radio host has stayed away from certain elements of traditional GOP rhetoric in her campaign material. She introduces herself as “the people’s mayor.” And she won’t talk about national political issues — other than to affirm that she is pro-life — and won't say which presidential candidate she voted for in 2020.

