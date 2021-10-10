CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How This Nutritional Psychiatrist Wants To De-Stigmatize & Improve Mental Health

MindBodyGreen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a nutritional psychiatrist, I deeply care about de-stigmatizing the topic of mental health and providing people with the resources they need for better mental well-being. In my experience, food and nutrition is often a helpful place to start the conversation and begin to address symptoms, as it can feel less daunting than other interventions.

MindBodyGreen

How Emotional Trauma Impacts The Brain, According To A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist

Surviving a chaotic upbringing, living through a natural disaster, experiencing verbal abuse—it’s common knowledge that these types of trauma can cause lasting emotional scars. But did you know that they may also impact the physical functioning of your brain? And that these brain changes can increase you risk for anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD, sleep problems, and more?
MENTAL HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Five things you can do to improve mental health

Since the start of the pandemic, there’s no denying stress and anxiety have been on the rise. Social and political unrest has also put additional strain on an already uncertain climate. According to the American Psychological Association, 47% of adults have felt an increase in stress since the beginning of 2020. If you have not experienced it, chances are someone close to you has.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Brain Health#Nutritional#Depression
Thrive Global

Here’s How To Talk About Mental Health

Having conversations about mental health is more important than ever. The pandemic has certainly taken a heavy toll on many, but its impact has also resulted in the emergence of mental health narratives previously regarded as taboo or unnecessary. The topic of mental health has risen through the ranks and is here to stay. However, taking the first step is never easy. How does one begin talking about mental health? Here are some tips that may come in handy.
MENTAL HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Exercise May Improve Child Mental Health During Pandemic

HealthDay News — Physical activity and less screen time are associated with better mental health outcomes for children during the pandemic, according to a study published online Oct. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Pooja S. Tandon, M.D., M.P.H., from Seattle Children’s Research Institute, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional survey involving...
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

How Are Abuse and Trauma Related to Mental Health?

Abuse and trauma can hurt you physically and emotionally, having lasting effects on your physical and mental health. Common incidents of abuse and trauma include:. Violence (including domestic violence) Sexual assault or rape. Serious medical illnesses. Natural disasters. Both adults and children can be victims of abuse and trauma. With...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

4 Ways Good Accounting Can Improve Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Accounting is often the least enjoyable part of running a business for many entrepreneurs. Many people who choose to be entrepreneurs are bent on creating a difference in the world by creating something revolutionary or by scratching their own itch and creating solutions to a problem they face on a daily basis. Because accounting can be the least enjoyable part, sometimes it gets the least amount of attention and that can often cause business owners and operators to struggle in taking their business to the levels they want to…
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
GoDanRiver.com

Editorial: Improving mental health for students

Welcome to the new world of public education, where students need mental health services like never before. “Our schools have become the unintended mental health systems for a lot of students,” said Ali Harshaw, a member of Albemarle County’s beefed-up counseling staff. One in six children nationwide has a mental...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
momjunction.com

World Mental Health Day: How To Speak To Your Child About Mental Health

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10th every year to raise awareness about mental health and showcase support for mental health care. The past two years have been turbulent for all, and our children, too, have not been immune. This year’s World Mental Health Day comes at a time when the world has changed in unprecedented and unimaginable ways. We are all gripped with fear and anxiety as we struggle to adapt ourselves to an uncertain world. The most fragile and vulnerable are our children, undoubtedly!
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

How lockdown harmed the mental health of our children, from toddlers to teens

As the pandemic unwinds, it’s becoming increasingly clear how the months of anxiety and isolation have affected the nation’s mental health. Every age group has suffered but none, it appears, as much as our young people. More than 2,000 children a day are being referred to NHS mental health services,...
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Nature-based activities improve mood, mental health

YORK, United Kingdom — Feeling blue? New research suggests adding some more greenery to your life. Scientists at the University of York say that consistently engaging in more “nature-based activities” can improve mental health among adults – even those already struggling with a pre-existing mental health condition. A “nature-based activity”...
MENTAL HEALTH
Talon Marks

Parents, monitor your teens social media usage to improve their mental health

Over the years parents have seen an increase in depression in teenagers due to social media according to Child Mind Institute, by Caroline Miller, Editorial Director. “Social Media is linked to the increase of depression amongst teenagers over the past decade,” Miller wrote. Who is to blame for this? Is...
KIDS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Beyond the Filter: How Instagram affects mental health

A whistleblower exposed that Facebook had covered up research on Instagram’s negative impact on teen mental health. One study revealed that 32% of teen girls who felt bad about their bodies said that the app made them feel even worse. Instagram is a virtual world where people can be anyone...
MENTAL HEALTH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Improving Mental Health in the Industrial Workplace

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. October 10 is World Mental Health Day. To recognize the...
MENTAL HEALTH
KWCH.com

Cardinal Initiative aims to lead NW Kansas to improved mental health

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new mental healthcare service is trying to lead northwest Kansas to better mental health. The Cardinal Initiative, a fledgling organization aiming for nonprofit status, is focused on making a difference for a community impacted by suicides, working to provide mental health services to rural Kansans.
WICHITA, KS
BBC

Appleby in bid to improve people's mental health

A market town in rural Cumbria is campaigning to improve the mental health of its residents. Several of the benches around Appleby will have labels, inviting people on their own to sit down and have a chat. Cafes and pubs will also create "friendly sharing tables" for those dining on...
MENTAL HEALTH
gettysburgian.com

SAIL Program Works to Improve Physical and Mental Health in Student-Athletes

The Student-Athlete Impact Leader (SAIL) program at Gettysburg continues to reinvent the way athletes adapt and respond to mental health in its third year. SAIL is a part of the Student Athlete Well-Being Program on campus, with the mission to bringing together “a group of student-athletes who are invested in the well-being of themselves, their teammates, and peers at Gettysburg College.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Seattle Times

How to support your mental health as the seasons change

As the days get shorter and colder and we welcome the festivities of fall, many older adults notice that they experience a change in energy levels and mood that feels like depression. If you’ve noticed a decline in your mental health when the seasons change, you’re not alone. Here’s a basic guide to understanding seasonal depression, its symptoms, and most importantly, how to cope with its effects so that you can take charge of your health.
MENTAL HEALTH

