A dietitian trashed a Thanksgiving dinner-flavored variety of candy corn, calling it 'absolutely repellent'

By Morgan Keith
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Heather Martin

  • Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn features eight classic Thanksgiving dinner flavors.
  • Heather Martin wrote her hilarious review as she tasted the candies with her dietitian coworkers.
  • Thousands of Twitter users have liked and shared Martin's review of the candy assortment.

Registered dietitian Heather Martin took the candy corn controversy to a new level when she got her hands on a bag of Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, an "absolutely repellent" variety bag which she reviewed in a Twitter thread.

The assortment features eight classic Thanksgiving flavors: roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, apple pie, coffee, and sweet potato pie.

"We're always innovating with trends, fun flavors and coming up with new ways to get consumers excited about the season and candy corn - which is known for being a hot topic for debate," said Mariah Havens, director of seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company.

Martin told Insider she bought a bag in September and promised her friends she would post a review around Halloween.

"I actually wrote most of the post in real-time chat with dietitian coworkers as I tasted them. I tried to capture the actual flavors accurately," Martin said in an email to Insider. "I put it on Facebook later, and a couple of friends asked me to make it shareable, and then they told me I should add it to Twitter … so here we are."

As of Saturday evening, Martin's Twitter review of the candy had more than 26,000 favorites and nearly 8,000 retweets. Her thread gives a vivid description of each flavor, including:

  • Stuffing: An "unrepentant violation of the Geneva Convention" that tastes like "hate and sage"
  • Green beans: Ranked most offensive for tasting like "mowing the lawn with your mouth open"
  • Roasted turkey: "Disturbingly, hauntingly like candied turkey" and "wrong on every level"

Several comments on Martin's thread offer interesting observations about ingredients and highlight other strange Thanksgiving foodstuffs, like complete canned dinners and turkey and gravy soda .

Despite her criticisms, Martin hopes that Ferrara Candy Company, the manufacturer of Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, takes her review as a compliment and continues making it every year.

"I actually think this type of product is really wonderful. It's an excellent example of the shock candy industry, really well thought-out," Martin told Insider. "It gets people talking about food, their own family's recipes, and as silly as it sounds, it's a great experience with getting used to trying new things."

Comments / 1

