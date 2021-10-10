EMBED <> More Videos Chicago's Gold Coast Neighbors Association calls for change as CPD warns of more armed robberies

New CPD community alert warns of armed robberies on Near North side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some residents in the Gold Coast are calling for change as Chicago police warn about another spate of attacks.

"We're all looking over our shoulders right now," said Maura Schumacher.

Schumacher said she and her neighbors are on edge following violent attacks in the neighborhood.

Last weekend, Chicago police reported a deadly shooting near the intersection of Dearborn and Division and a stabbing that left one man critically wounded blocks away.

"It's scary, we're worried about property values. We're worried about our quality of life," said Schumacher.

On Saturday, a CPD community alert warned of armed robberies in other parts of the Near North district.

The latest warning comes as the Gold Coast Neighbors Association wrote to its members the "neighborhood is no longer a safe place where we can enjoy our community. Our sense of security has been destroyed.

Earlier in the week, the group said it wrote to elected leaders and police officials, including 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins who said he wants residents to keep pressuring officials.

"If they hear from the citizens of Chicago, that we have a crisis right now in public safety, we need more police to turn it around, that helps aldermen like me who have already been convinced that law enforcement is a part of this solution," said Hopkins

Hopkins said some random crime can happen anywhere - even a neighborhood known for luxury. But the alderman also pointed to progress made, including a crackdown on what he called illegal drug deals at the Clark and Division CTA Red Line stop.

"We now have undercover resources there. We've made about 30 arrests in the last couple of weeks and some undercover drug buys, we were able to identify some of the source of the, of the narcotics that are being sold," Hopkins said.

Others living in the area are not as worried about the recent crimes.

"I don't sweat it at all, head on a swivel. Always make sure that you know who's walking behind you," said Gold Coast resident Don Sowers.

Eyewitness news reached out to the Chicago Police Department about the neighborhood group letter but has not heard back.