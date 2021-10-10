Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 matchup on October 10, 2021.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) are close favorites (-2.5) against the New York Jets (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 45 points just twice this year.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 31.3 points per game, 13.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.8, 3.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread once this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Falcons score four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets allow per outing (353.5).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).

Jets stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Jets rack up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons allow (32).

The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Home and road insights

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Jets away games this season average 43.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

