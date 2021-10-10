Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 matchup on October 10, 2021.
The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) are close favorites (-2.5) against the New York Jets (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The point total is set at 45.
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 45 points just twice this year.
- New York's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 31.3 points per game, 13.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.8, 3.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.
- The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread once this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Falcons score four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).
- Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.
- The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets allow per outing (353.5).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).
Jets stats and trends
- New York has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Jets rack up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons allow (32).
- The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
- The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).
Home and road insights
- The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
- Jets away games this season average 43.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
