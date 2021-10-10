CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, plays and more for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 matchup on October 10, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445J3N_0cMatFzB00
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) celebrates after a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) are close favorites (-2.5) against the New York Jets (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 45 points just twice this year.
  • New York's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 31.3 points per game, 13.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.8, 3.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Falcons score four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets allow (23.5).
  • Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets allow per outing (353.5).
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (2).
Jets stats and trends

  • New York has one win against the spread in four games this season.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Jets rack up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons allow (32).
  • The Jets rack up 276.3 yards per game, 107 fewer yards than the 383.3 the Falcons allow.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Home and road insights

  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 48.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Jets away games this season average 43.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

