Beaver Falls, PA

Police Arrest John Johnson Jr. Of Beaver Falls In Killing Of Sharon Benyo

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – State police have made an arrest in the killing of Sharon Benyo.

According to state police, John Westley Johnson of Beaver Falls was taken into custody on Saturday.

(Photo Courtesy of Beaver County Jail)

He was located at his home and arrested without incident.

Johnson is currently housed at the Beaver County Jail.

An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head after her body was found by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard.

Benyo had been recently released from prison and it was unclear where she was living or what she was doing, according to the Beaver County district attorney.

Johnson is facing charges of homicide.

This article was originally published on Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.

John Johnson Jr.
