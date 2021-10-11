3 Killed, 41 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 44 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and at least three of those people died.

A man was killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting along a bustling stretch of Wicker Park early Sunday, police said.

Shots were fired in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday by an unknown offender in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said.

Video obtained from a nearby business shows the chaos after the shooting as paramedics loaded a victim into an ambulance. There were dozens of evidence markers on the street.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back — all three victims were taken to Stroger and listed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman was wounded in her left leg and was taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a man was found unresponsive in an alley in Fernwood, in the 300 block of West 102nd Street, with gunshot wounds to the arms and stomach.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The weekend’s gun violence also included three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood.

Police said, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, three people were attending a funeral repast in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone in a Jeep pulled up and fired shots.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, A 70-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and a third male victim was shot in the left arm. Two of the victims went to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the third went to St. Bernard, all in good condition.

Three people, including two teenagers, also were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Lawndale.

Police said the victims were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 8 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Meantime, a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd shortly before midnight Friday night.

A 23-year-old woman was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A person also was wounded in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday.

A person is in stable condition after being shot on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes near Austin Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

The person was self-transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said: