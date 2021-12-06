ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrive by Christmas? USPS, FedEx release deadlines for holiday shipping

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ju24F_0cMRxd7800

**Related Video Above: What’s causing mail delays before the holiday spike? I-Team investigates**

(WJW) — A Christmas without presents under the tree? Not if you follow these guidelines.

Where’s winter? NOAA outlook shows warm weather coming up in Ohio

The United States Postal Service and FedEx announced their cut-off dates to ensure a Christmastime arrival for people shipping gifts and cards off to family and friends this year.

Last year, with so many not gathering during the holidays due to COVID-19, mail services were majorly overwhelmed. So this year, USPS recommends that “The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today.”

Is this the creepiest Christmas tree of 2021? ‘You cannot unsee it,’ witness claims

Here are the dates you won’t want to miss, with costs going up as Dec. 25 nears:

USPS

Retail Ground Service — Wed., Dec. 15
First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17
First-Class packages (smaller) — Fri., Dec. 17
Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express — Thursday, Dec. 23

FedEx
FedEx Ground Economy — Thu., Dec. 9
FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15
Express Saver — Tue., Dec. 21
2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22
Overnight Services — Thu., Dec. 23
FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

