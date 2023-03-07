Everything to Know About the Highly Anticipated Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’

“Flattered. We can't believe it. I mean, we're trying to make people laugh and have a good time and do it in a specific way,” he told E! News on the red carpet in September 2021. “We had no idea folks would pick up what we were putting down and this is just icing on the cake. I mean, between, you know, the critics digging it and the academy, you know, it's just been fantastic.”
“Thank you very much. So yeah, heck of a year,” he said. “I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life.”
“The story that’s being told, that three-season arc is one that I see, know, and understood,” the Portlandia alum explained to Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”
Hunt, who also portrays Coach Beard on the show, added: “I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”
“What’s tough to process for me as a writer who is used to writing network comedy, is, this was the end of the season, but the midway point of the show,” the Cougar Town creator told Deadline after the season 2 finale aired in October 2021.
