Everything to Know About the Highly Anticipated Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’

Back to the field! Following Ted Lasso 's immediate success on Apple TV+, the anticipation for season 3 was quite strong as the previous season wrapped in October 2021.

Ahead of the show winning four awards at the 2021 Emmys , producer and star Jason Sudeikis revealed what an honor it was to receive so much love in response to their hard work.

“Flattered. We can't believe it. I mean, we're trying to make people laugh and have a good time and do it in a specific way,” he told E! News on the red carpet in September 2021. “We had no idea folks would pick up what we were putting down and this is just icing on the cake. I mean, between, you know, the critics digging it and the academy, you know, it's just been fantastic.”

After winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the Saturday Night Live alum gushed about how special the series was during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you very much. So yeah, heck of a year,” he said. “I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life.”

Although viewers only wanted more Ted Lasso after season 2, creators Bill Lawrence , Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt previously discussed their plans to finish the story after season 3.

“The story that’s being told, that three-season arc is one that I see, know, and understood,” the Portlandia alum explained to Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Hunt, who also portrays Coach Beard on the show, added: “I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

As Ted Lasso continued to inspire plenty of excitement online , Lawrence teased that their original plan may not be the final decision going forward.

“What’s tough to process for me as a writer who is used to writing network comedy, is, this was the end of the season, but the midway point of the show,” the Cougar Town creator told Deadline after the season 2 finale aired in October 2021.

Scroll down for everything we know about season 3 of Ted Lasso :