Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: Who’s Hosting the Next Episode

The 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” kicked off with the season premiere on Oct. 1, 2022 with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar, but the “SNL” cast looks mighty different this year.

Those who make it a habit to watch “SNL” when it’s on may be wondering, is “SNL” new tonight? Yes, there is a new episode of “Saturday Night Live” on March 4 airing at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock on the west coast at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Jenna Ortega is the host with musical guest The 1975.

Pedro Pascal hosted the Feb. 4 show with musical guest Coldplay, while Woody Harrelson hosted the Feb. 25 show with musical guest Jack White. You can stream both episodes on Peacock.

The end of Season 47 marked the exits of cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd.

While there was speculation that major cast members like Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant might leave “Saturday Night Live” in Season 47, all four returned. The only cast members who did not come back for last season were Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt .

In Season 48, “SNL” added new cast members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Kearney is the show’s first non-binary cast member.

The returning cast members for “SNL” Season 48 are Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Returning featured players are Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels called Season 48 a “transition year,” adding that “changes are always difficult but always exciting.”