CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

ICYMI: Former Lafayette police chief speaks out about sudden firing

By Dalfred Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuQio_0cMHN3Fh00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover sat down with KLFY Friday for his first TV interview since being abruptly removed from his position Thursday afternoon.

Glover laid out what he believes led to his termination.

Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover removed from office, Sgt. Wayne Griffin named as interim chief

As the first Black permanent police chief in Lafayette, Glover says he made constant improvements within the LPD and the community.

However, after about six weeks on the job, he says he made the difficult decision to fire an officer for what he identified as criminal behavior when the officer punched a man in handcuffs.

“I knew that there were people fighting the reforms. You’re going up against a city that’s 200 years old, police department 150 (years old) and you’re trying to bring it into the 21st century and there are people inside the police department who did not want that to happen. Because I was an outsider, I guess, and was making change they didn’t want to see that.”

The ousted chief said he had implemented several changes within the department where he received push back from about 20 officers.

“When you’re doing reforms, having an impact on morale is part of it. You don’t change a police department and people who have been doing things for 15, 20, 30 years without any ‘my morale is low.’ That’s part of reform. I thought that would be something that would be indicative of me having an impact on the police department. A positive impact.”

Thomas Lee Glover Sr. named new Lafayette Police Chief

Former chief Glover says his firing was not only untimely but not expected and says he was doing what he was asked to do when he took the job.

“The first individual that I fired; everybody was shocked. They said it would not have happened in the old days. I said, we’re not in the old days. I was told that I was expected to bring about reform, discipline, appearance, attitude, and work habits, in particular with use of force and how things were done, making sure the body camera process is followed. I did everything I was expected to do.”

Glover believes after he fired the first officer, the police union became fixated on getting the chief out of office.

Protesters voice their disapproval over firing of Lafayette’s police chief

We reached out to the Police Association of Lafayette about the union having too much power in the department and claims of the union influencing the Mayor-President’s decision.

Union attorney Allyson Prejean said, “That’s unequivocally false. The police union does not control the police department, nor the mayor president. Hiring and firing of the police chief is exclusively a decision of the mayor president.”

Former Chief Glover added he cares about this city because he was accepted graciously by the community.

He says he does not wish any ill will on anyone in the police department and he also thanked Mayor Guillory for giving him the opportunity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 4

Related
KLFY News 10

MISSING: LPSO asking for help locating runaway 17-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 17-year-old Johan Solis. Solis was last seen departing his house on October 6, 2021 in a silver Honda Civic, wearing a gray sweater and gray hat. Johan is believed to still be in the Lafayette, LA area. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Glover#Police Union#Icymi#Sgt#Lpd
KLFY News 10

Tyler Benoit found guilty in 2017 shooting death of ‘Good Samaritan’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tyler Benoit, 24, has been found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson. According to the District Attorney’s office, Benoit was found guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice. On August 27, 2017, Christon Chaisson tried to intervene when he saw someone allegedly beating up their girlfriend. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLFY News 10

In-person visitation at state-run prisons reinstated after being paused by COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Starting on Monday, Oct. 18, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) will begin phasing in visitation across its state-run prisons. In-person visitation was suspended at the end of July due to Louisiana’s fourth surge of COVID-19. DPS&C, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Parents say cell phone messages revealed alleged inappropriate relationship with Northside high coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A high school coach in Lafayette has been arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student. Ernest Lazard was the student’s track coach at Northside High School. Lazard was taken into custody Monday when the teenage girl’s’ parents found out he was sending explicit texts to their teenage daughter. The teen’s parents […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Iota man wanted on several warrants

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating an Iota man wanted on several warrants. Tyler Oblanc, 27, of Iota is wanted for theft, illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, and second-degree domestic abuse battery. Oblanc is described as a white male, […]
IOTA, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police make second arrest in Sept. 30 homicide after suspect turns self in

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police said they have made a second arrest in the Sept. 30 shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Keith Anthony Eli, II, 20, of Opelousas, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to police on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A 17-year-old was previously arrested earlier this month in connection with the same shooting and faces identical charges as Eli.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

1K+
Followers
353
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy