Lafayette, LA

Witnesses speak out after fatal shooting at Lafayette carwash, “I saw a body on the ground first”

By Britt Lofaso
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is dead after a shooting at a Lafayette car wash Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at the corner of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard.

Lafayette police are now searching for the killer.

Just after 2 o’clock, News Ten sent a crew to the scene, where a man’s body was lying in a carwash stall, covered in blood.

“It was very graphic. Even the parents wouldn’t want to see that,” Hendric Cormier said.

Cormier, who works nearby, says he was headed back to his job when he came across the man’s body.

“I saw a body on the ground first. That’s when I seen the police vehicle, and when I turned in to see what’s going on, the man was laying down, face first, blood coming out,” he said.

The man was lying with his face towards the ground on the driver side of a red jeep. The driver-side window was shattered.

“It was devastating. I was shocked because broad daylight at this time, it’s crazy,” Cormier added.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots just before 2 p.m. When police arrived, they confirmed the man had been shot.

“At this time, it’s very early in the investigation. We don’t have much information. We have not identified our victim here, but we are looking to identify the suspects involved,” Bridgette Dugas with the Lafayette Police Department said.

Police say they’re speaking with residents and businesses in the area and looking through surveillance video that may have caught what happened and who pulled the trigger.

“If you have any information about what occurred out here, it happened about 2 o’clock p.m. today at the corner of Eraste Landry and Cajundome Boulevard at a local carwash. Please call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-tips,”Dugas added.

