One Squid Game meme has gone viral for perfectly explaining why Twitter survived when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down! After initially making its debut on Netflix last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series has quickly taken over the Internet as fans have not only flocked to the series on the streaming service but have given it all new life through hilarious jokes shared with others. Part of what has made it so fun is seeing just how well the series' twisted games match up with some humorous moments, and a perfect example is with the major Internet shut down.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO